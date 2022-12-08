Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
Missoula County abandons “lost” 1800s wagon road
According to the county, the historic wagon trail has been known as the Bitterroot Trail, the Missoula-Skalkaho Road, and the Missoula to Stevensville Road.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Fairfield Sun Times
Public survey opens for Marshall Mountain Park plan
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Parks and Recreation released the first renderings of the Marshall Mountain Park plan and are asking for public comment. A community visioning project for the mountain was completed in 2021 with public involvement, sharing their opinions on what they want to see. Missoula Parks and Rec...
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
City approves Lower Miller Creek subdivision
The Riverfront Trails subdivision proposed for Lower Miller Creek won City Council approval on Monday night, along with annexation.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter sees unprecedented demand; city and county increase funding
As the ripple effects from the pandemic linger on, and as inflation and housing prices continue to soar and as severe winter cold sets in, the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street for homeless community members in Missoula is seeing nearly double the demand the facility saw last winter. The...
The Wren becomes downtown Missoula’s latest unique hotel
Downtown Missoula's newest hotel -- the Wren -- held its grand opening on Friday. MTN News got a sneak peek inside.
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana
Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge.
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
NBCMontana
Superior man found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The Mineral County Sheriffs office has located Eric J. Steinebach and is safe. Steinebach was reported missing from Superior around 8 p.m. Friday. The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office put out a Missing Person Alert for Eric J. Steinebach. Steinebach, 30, was reported missing from...
Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
Missoula Crime Report: Big Fentanyl Bust, ‘One Pill Can Kill’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints last week, which is double what they charged last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six were violent crimes or crimes against persons. “One was a robbery...
Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Single vehicle crash reported on West Broadway
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is responding to single vehicle accident around the 800 block of West Broadway. Officers are on scene of the crash along with fire and medical. This article will be updated with the latest information.
NBCMontana
Multiple car crash on Hwy 93 cleared
MISSOULA, MT — A multiple car incident traveling southbound on Highway 93 to Lolo is causing delays. Witnesses at the scene saw officials from Montana Highway Patrol and other agencies. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the initial accident came from one vehicle hitting a guard rail, causing multiple cars...
Lake County man admits illegal killing of grizzly bear
A man who admitted to illegally killing a grizzly bear in 2018 was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Friday.
