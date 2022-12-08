ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

mtpr.org

Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith

My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
BUTTE, MT
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Public survey opens for Marshall Mountain Park plan

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Parks and Recreation released the first renderings of the Marshall Mountain Park plan and are asking for public comment. A community visioning project for the mountain was completed in 2021 with public involvement, sharing their opinions on what they want to see. Missoula Parks and Rec...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Severe driving conditions on I-15

MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing woman from Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory issued for woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Superior man found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The Mineral County Sheriffs office has located Eric J. Steinebach and is safe. Steinebach was reported missing from Superior around 8 p.m. Friday. The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office put out a Missing Person Alert for Eric J. Steinebach. Steinebach, 30, was reported missing from...
SUPERIOR, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation

Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Single vehicle crash reported on West Broadway

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is responding to single vehicle accident around the 800 block of West Broadway. Officers are on scene of the crash along with fire and medical. This article will be updated with the latest information.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple car crash on Hwy 93 cleared

MISSOULA, MT — A multiple car incident traveling southbound on Highway 93 to Lolo is causing delays. Witnesses at the scene saw officials from Montana Highway Patrol and other agencies. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the initial accident came from one vehicle hitting a guard rail, causing multiple cars...
LOLO, MT

