Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to curb rowdy parties

If you had planned on booking an Airbnb for one night to party for New Year’s Eve – think again. The short-term stays platform has enforced new rules globally that will see a ban on some guests booking a property for just a night on December 31 to prevent parties. The anti-party restrictions will be in effect over the New Year’s Eve weekend in 11 countries, including Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, France and Spain. Last year, Airbnb said roughly 340,000 guests globally were blocked or redirected from attempting to book on Airbnb over NYE, including more than 120,000 guests in...
These 10 Cities Were Just Named Top Travel Destinations of 2023

Expedia has done the work to give us all some inspiration for our 2023 travel plans. For those of you who are ready to get back to exploring big cities and cultural hubs but who aren't sure where you should start, Expedia has created a list of the top 10 cultural capitals to visit in 2023. The cities were selected based on the number of major cultural events occurring in each destination, as well as the level of its lodging demand and interest online.
‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis

Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
'They Took My Phone and Asked for My Passwords.' Detained Zero-COVID Protesters in China Share Their Stories

Just a few days after the zero-COVID protests began in Shanghai, Xia, 17, went to see her friends’ performance of their theater school play in early December. It was a routine production except for a small but significant change. In one scene, one of the characters throws his hands up, flinging a stack of white papers into the air in a moment of desperation. But on this particular evening, there were no blank sheets of papers. The blank sheet of paper has become the main protest symbol in China as a representation of everything China’s demonstrators want to say...
France to ban some commercial flights to fight climate change

In an effort to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change, France will ban commercial flights on several short-haul domestic flight routes. France is to ban short flights, which are especially bad for the environment because airplanes burn more fuel during takeoff and landing. “I am proud that France...

