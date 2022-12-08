Read full article on original website
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
Airbnb announces ban on some New Year's Eve bookings
Airbnb announced Thursday the company is enacting policies to prevent disruptive and unauthorized parties over New Year’s Eve weekend this year.
Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to curb rowdy parties
If you had planned on booking an Airbnb for one night to party for New Year’s Eve – think again. The short-term stays platform has enforced new rules globally that will see a ban on some guests booking a property for just a night on December 31 to prevent parties. The anti-party restrictions will be in effect over the New Year’s Eve weekend in 11 countries, including Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, France and Spain. Last year, Airbnb said roughly 340,000 guests globally were blocked or redirected from attempting to book on Airbnb over NYE, including more than 120,000 guests in...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Thrillist
These 10 Cities Were Just Named Top Travel Destinations of 2023
Expedia has done the work to give us all some inspiration for our 2023 travel plans. For those of you who are ready to get back to exploring big cities and cultural hubs but who aren't sure where you should start, Expedia has created a list of the top 10 cultural capitals to visit in 2023. The cities were selected based on the number of major cultural events occurring in each destination, as well as the level of its lodging demand and interest online.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Angry passengers blockaded a terminal after spending a night in the airport because they weren't allowed to leave
About 40 passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight didn't have Belgian visas, meaning they could not go to a hotel – unlike their fellow travelers.
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
I bought a second home in Spain for $250,000 because I don't want to live in the US anymore. It's half the cost of living in Manhattan.
Michael Steven Grant is one of many Americans buying abroad thanks to the strong dollar and the rise of remote work. He details how he did it.
‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis
Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
Visa to invest $1 billion in Africa over 5 years to cash in on e-payments boom
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in Africa to capitalize on the emerging economy's rapid growth in digital payments, the company said at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Wednesday.
AZFamily
Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
'They Took My Phone and Asked for My Passwords.' Detained Zero-COVID Protesters in China Share Their Stories
Just a few days after the zero-COVID protests began in Shanghai, Xia, 17, went to see her friends’ performance of their theater school play in early December. It was a routine production except for a small but significant change. In one scene, one of the characters throws his hands up, flinging a stack of white papers into the air in a moment of desperation. But on this particular evening, there were no blank sheets of papers. The blank sheet of paper has become the main protest symbol in China as a representation of everything China’s demonstrators want to say...
China removes six officials after Manchester consulate incident, UK says
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said.
Israel to crack down on social media companies to tackle offensive content
JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday it plans to regulate social media companies such as TikTok, YouTube, Meta's (META.O) Facebook and Twitter, following in the steps of the European Union in tackling illegal and offensive online content.
New York, Sydney, San Francisco: World’s 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022
New York City and Singapore topped a new list of 172 of the world's most expensive cities to live in. It was the first time the Big Apple made the list.
These Travel Destinations Are Perfect for Your Getaway in 2023
(BPT) - Heading into a new year is the perfect time to decide on 2023 travel plans. With so many places to see, both close to home and abroad, it can be hard to choose. To help, here is a short list of the best travel destinations for next year. With the right tools, you could check more than one thing off your bucket list.
France to ban some commercial flights to fight climate change
In an effort to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change, France will ban commercial flights on several short-haul domestic flight routes. France is to ban short flights, which are especially bad for the environment because airplanes burn more fuel during takeoff and landing. “I am proud that France...
Australia fines Uber $14 million for misleading on fares and cancellation fees
SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides.
