Maren Morris Goes Red for ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Special in Fuzzy Mesh Dress & Hidden Heels

By Melody Rivera
 4 days ago
Maren Morris was festively dressed for CMA’s “Country Christmas” special, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. The show returns for its 13th year with some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics in Nashville.

The “Chasing After You” singer wore a red knit gown with a plunging neckline and a mesh base for the occasion. Morris accessorized with a pair of sparkling hoops and an assortment of silver-toned rings.

Morris consistently worked with Dani Michelle to create her glamorous looks. Michelle’s client roster also includes Hailey Bieber , Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The “Bones” singer kept her light brown hair in a softly waved style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a bold red lip to match her gown.

The singer’s footwear was hidden by her floor-length dress. She most likely slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her closet is filled with styles from Julien MacDonald, Carolina Herrera and Christian Siriano.

This is the perfect way for the CMA Award-winning star to finish off her very busy year. Morris released her latest album, “Humble Quest,” in March, and has just finished her six-month tour on Dec. 2 in Nashville.

When it comes to fashion, Morris mostly slips into sleek cutout or textured gowns for red carpet appearances. She will pair the show-stopping pieces with sparkling bow pumps or sleek sandals. If she’s having a casual day off-tour, Morris is often seen in cowboy boots or sneakers.

PHOTOS: Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Features Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Becky G & More Stars

Footwear News

Footwear News

