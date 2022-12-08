Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Active stretch of weather begins tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain will be moving into southern Wisconsin this evening, becoming widespread overnight. Temperatures won’t cool much tonight, which will allow us to keep seeing rain instead of any wintry precip. Wednesday won’t be a complete washout, as there will be some breaks in the rain...
nbc15.com
Major Storm to Impact the Region
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will continue to move toward the northern Plains today. This is the same storm systems which brought several feet of snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern and central Rockies. Dry conditions are expected this...
nbc15.com
Wet stretch of weather begins Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will begin to move into southern Wisconsin tomorrow. Ahead of it tonight, skies will remain overcast and winds will begin to grow stronger out of the southeast. We’ll wake up to dry conditions Tuesday morning,...
nbc15.com
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
nbc15.com
Another wintry system arrives midweek
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday is a rinse and repeat of Sunday: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces of the forecast picture are starting to come together. Low...
nbc15.com
AAA expects busy travel season for year-end holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AAA predicts that this year-end holiday season will be the third busiest travel period on record for Wisconsin. In an estimate released Monday, AAA anticipates more than 2.2 million Wisconsinites will travel at least 50 miles from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. AAA pointed out that it’s an increase of 72,000 people more than the previous year.
nbc15.com
HOT POCKETS® made shorts with actual hot pockets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing worse than biting into a cold hot pocket, especially when the wind chill is below zero, as is often the case during Midwest winters. Luckily, HOT POCKETS devised a solution that would also allow an option to those who like to wear shorts through the coldest months of the year.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
nbc15.com
Silver Alert canceled, 85-year-old woman found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 85-year-old woman missing out of Beloit after officials reported she was found safe. A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Helyn A. Everson, who was last heard from around 6:20 p.m. Monday. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, and officials said she never arrived.
nbc15.com
Strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The flu season is in full swing, combining with COVID-19 and RSV for a winter season filled with climbing respiratory disease numbers, sweeping the United States, as the Center for Disease Control reports over six million reported cases of influenza. In Wisconsin, DHS is tracking a rising trend in flu cases across the state.
nbc15.com
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
nbc15.com
District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students
Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies. The flu season is...
nbc15.com
1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports
The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That...
nbc15.com
Authorities are expected to offer more details Monday on the fire at a Watertown home that claimed the lives of three people.
The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together.
nbc15.com
Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
nbc15.com
Madison East High’s new snack fridge helps fight food insecurity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin provides free food to more than 50 school markets in 16 counties, but getting students and their families to take that food can be a challenge. School leaders frequently find themselves combatting stigmas associated with food insecurity, which can prevent...
nbc15.com
Badgers No. 22 in latest AP Poll
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After back-to-back Big Ten wins, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Badgers had not previously been ranked this season, and have won three-straight games against Marquette, Maryland and Iowa. This was the third consecutive...
nbc15.com
Beef Council: Make beef the center of your holiday celebrations!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there is still plenty of merriment to be had in the kitchen this December. Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council lets us in on simple, yet elegant ways to make beef the center of your holiday celebration this year. The centerpiece? A ribeye roast!
nbc15.com
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Hescock passed away on Sunday, according to a family member. In a Facebook post Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, said that Hescock went for a jog in Boston on Tuesday, December 6 and collapsed. Mlynarczyk said he was given CPR and had been on life support at the hospital.
nbc15.com
BBB: Average losses in puppy scams rise, cases fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A study from the Better Business Bureau reported that puppy scams are still consistently profitable for scammers. The study showed that the multi-tiered setup allows scammers to go back to a consumer several times to ask for money. So far in 2022 pet scams in North America are on the decline, but consumer losses are expected to exceed $2 million.
Comments / 0