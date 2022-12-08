Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Delenn Antanovich
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - All this week, Evening Anchor Linda Jackson shares interviews with four families whose lives have been touched by Riley Hospital for Children. Monday’s interview was with 11-year-old Delenn Antanovich and her mom, Jenny. They talked with Linda about Delenn’s diagnosis of...
R.E.A.C.H the Homeless: 8th grader’s giving heart is Positively Fort Wayne
In every way, Natalia Kleinrichert is your typical 13-year-old girl. She enjoys playing softball, watching her favorite shows, doing art, and spending time with the family dogs.
WOWO News
Angel Tree items stolen in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Salvation Army Release) – Last Thursday evening an individual entered Walmart on Coldwater Road, which is an Angel Tree donation site. They claimed to be a Salvation Army employee and picked up the donations of clothing and toys. This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen. The store’s loss prevention team was quick to act on the matter. A police report was filed. All other store locations were advised, and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again. The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart and we are thankful for their attention to this matter.
wfft.com
Local toy drive supplies hundreds of gifts to kids in need
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The MLK Club organized a toy drive for underprivileged kids Saturday. With the help of other organizations and volunteers, close to 400 gifts were passed out. Sheila Anderson was one of those volunteers. She loves getting in the holiday spirit and helping out kids in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Salvation Army says Angel Tree donations were stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army announced on Monday that some of their Angel Tree items were stolen. Officials say that last Thursday, Dec. 8, someone stole from an Angel Tree donation site at the Coldwater Road Walmart. Officials also say that the person claimed to be a Salvation Army employee, despite having no affiliation.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
WOWO News
Illness Concerns Continuing To Grow Locally
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large number of people are coming down with respiratory illnesses – flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial (SIN-SITIAL) virus, also known as RSV. The three threaten a perfect storm of sick people needing care, some officials are calling the prospect a triple-demic. Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner told The Journal Gazette that the main threat is in the fact that all three are prominent at the same time. Local hospitals haven’t been inundated with more cases than they can handle, but Gutwein believes the situation could get a lot worse potentially over the next 6 to 8 weeks. The biggest share of cases now are flu in an unusually early arrival.
WANE-TV
Laz’s Cuban Café prepares for grand opening at new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Once a food truck, Laz’s Cuban Café will soon get an upgrade as the café prepares for its grand opening Dec. 16 near the intersection of Lima and Dupont roads. The café will be located at the former location of Pastor’s...
wfft.com
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
WANE-TV
Spirit of Christmas set to return to the Allen County Courthouse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Fort Wayne’s unique seasonal concerts is next weekend. The Spirit of Christmas takes over the Allen County Courthouse for three performances starting on December 16. Two members of Heartland Sings stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the upcoming performances. Learn more...
wfft.com
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
Rodrick Walker says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar. Walker says the next thing he knew, he was escorted into the kitchen by security and kicked him out...
fortwaynesnbc.com
One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the city’s southwest side. The accident occurred around 7:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Airport Expressway and Baer Road. Police say the accident involved a motorcycle and a SUV.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 10800 block North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Jeffrey S. Yoder reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 3:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 10100 block West Old Road 30, Etna Green. Officers investigated an animal...
Ind. man arrested after girlfriend’s son is found dead in locked room with zip tie around his neck
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man has been charged after his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked room last month. Court records show the case against Matthew Joseph Dirig was filed in Huntington County on Dec. 5 for a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
WANE-TV
Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74
(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
WANE-TV
Jessica trains with Fort Wayne Ballet
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to Fort Wayne Ballet to learn some of their moves ahead of “The Nutcracker”. Get tickets here.
wfft.com
Local residents disapprove of new jail site, one week before federal hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The new jail site has upset residents of a nearby neighborhood that don't want a jail next to their houses. The Allen County Commissioners announced the site of the new jail on November 23. It will be located at 2911 Meyer Road between Fort Wayne and New Haven. Just off the property is a neighborhood. And in that neighborhood is Tina Hughes.
13abc.com
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K-9 Officer
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Officer Jano. K-9 Jano passed on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. He was the first commissioned K-9 Officer under the tenure of Paulding County Sheriff Jason Lauders. “When...
Comments / 0