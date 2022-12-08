Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
loud1033.com
Barricaded subject causes large response from police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A large police presence sparked concern Monday morning for residents and parents of students at Carroll High School. Northwest Allen County Schools sent an email to families saying that they were in contact with authorities and that while they were taking proper precautions, there was no threat to the larger community.
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
wfft.com
Barricaded suicidal man taken to hospital for evaluation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man who barricaded himself in a home on Lavender Drive Monday morning was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation after he surrendered to police. Police say they responded to a call at 8:40 a.m. about a man that made threats to kill...
wfft.com
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “Why were we kicked out with no explanation,” Rodrick Walker asked. That’s the question Walker wants answered. He says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Walker says at around 11:30 p.m.,...
YAHOO!
One teen fatally shot, another detained by Muncie police
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male. Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city's north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. City police and emergency medical personnel from the...
Ind. man arrested after girlfriend’s son is found dead in locked room with zip tie around his neck
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man has been charged after his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked room last month. Court records show the case against Matthew Joseph Dirig was filed in Huntington County on Dec. 5 for a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
fortwaynesnbc.com
One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the city’s southwest side. The accident occurred around 7:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Airport Expressway and Baer Road. Police say the accident involved a motorcycle and a SUV.
inkfreenews.com
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
WOWO News
Angel Tree items stolen in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Salvation Army Release) – Last Thursday evening an individual entered Walmart on Coldwater Road, which is an Angel Tree donation site. They claimed to be a Salvation Army employee and picked up the donations of clothing and toys. This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen. The store’s loss prevention team was quick to act on the matter. A police report was filed. All other store locations were advised, and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again. The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart and we are thankful for their attention to this matter.
WOWO News
Huntington man accused of neglect in death of girlfriend’s son
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is charged with neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dover Street at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 according to 21 Alive. A woman told police that she discovered her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
Police arrest man after standoff on Barr Street
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Barr Street and took a man into custody Wednesday night.
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
wfft.com
Elderly couple found dead in Paulding County, suspect arrested
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) -- A Paulding County man is in jail after authorities found an elderly couple dead in a barn. Clay Dockery, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of theft plus other "unclassified felonies." Paulding County deputies were called to 6502 Road 123 in...
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
wfft.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle vs. SUV crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV Tuesday morning. Police are investigating a crash that happened around 7:24 a.m. at Baer Road and Airport Expressway. Police say a black Mercury SUV heading south on Baer Road turned east onto...
abc57.com
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
wbnowqct.com
Injury Accident In DKC
Two people are in the hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County…at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. Officials tell reporters…a woman…eastbound on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection…colliding into a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61. The pickup went off the road and rolled on its top, trapping both occupants. Firefighters broke the window and helped the two get out. The other driver was not hurt.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Salvation Army says Angel Tree donations were stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army announced on Monday that some of their Angel Tree items were stolen. Officials say that last Thursday, Dec. 8, someone stole from an Angel Tree donation site at the Coldwater Road Walmart. Officials also say that the person claimed to be a Salvation Army employee, despite having no affiliation.
