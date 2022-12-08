MACKEYVILLE, PA- The truck and tractor pulls at the Clinton County Fairgrounds will no longer have to rely on using light towers to host pulling events, plus the expanded race pits will enjoy this improvement as well. Thanks to the generosity of the Clinton County Community Foundation grant and the expertise of Strouse Electric this project has been completed and ready for “action.” This funding support allowed the fair to install 3 80’ steel poles complete with low energy LED light fixtures to illuminate the pulling track. The dedicated electrical service to this area will provide for the future expansion of lighting for the lower horseshow ring and an upgraded PA speaker system.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO