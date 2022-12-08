Read full article on original website
Marion Louise King
Marion Louise King, 84, of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 29, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Marion was born to the Late Henry and Mamie Sweeley on January 5, 1938. In 1954, she married Bruce W. King, who preceded her in death in 1999. Marion is survived...
Mill Hall young man victim in Thursday fatal traffic accident
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say one Mill Hal young man lost his life, another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 64 in Lamar Township Thursday night. The deceased was identified by police as the vehicle driver, Jayden M. Eisenhower, 20. Police said he was ejected from his vehicle and deceased as a result of the crash. A passenger, Gavin R. Rafter, 21, from Mill Hall, suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported to UPMC Williamsport following the 9:53 p.m. Thursday crash. Police said Eisenhower was operating a 2002 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 64 when he lost control on a curve in the road. Their report said the car rotated counterclockwise, twice strucking a rock embankment, then overturned before coming to a stop.
Clinton County Fairgrounds makes upgrades to facility
MACKEYVILLE, PA- The truck and tractor pulls at the Clinton County Fairgrounds will no longer have to rely on using light towers to host pulling events, plus the expanded race pits will enjoy this improvement as well. Thanks to the generosity of the Clinton County Community Foundation grant and the expertise of Strouse Electric this project has been completed and ready for “action.” This funding support allowed the fair to install 3 80’ steel poles complete with low energy LED light fixtures to illuminate the pulling track. The dedicated electrical service to this area will provide for the future expansion of lighting for the lower horseshow ring and an upgraded PA speaker system.
County gets funding okay for next phase of Bald Eagle Valley Trail
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Planner/Engineer Steve Gibson announced Monday the county has been approved for a $1 million grant to complete the next link of the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. He passed along word of the PennDOT grant at the county commissioners’ work session. Specifically, it’s...
NWS: Season’s first storm on its way!!
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for a promised storm heading towards central Pennsylvania, arriving in full force on Thursday:. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible....
Wildcat junior high wrestlers sweep Selinsgrove Duals
SELINSGROVE, PA – The Central Mountain Junior High wrestling team is off and running in the new season. The young Wildcats went 5-0 Saturday to finish atop the Selinsgrove Duals. Wins came over Susquenita, 52-16; Central Dauphin, 45-39; Selinsgrove, 61-21; Midd-West, 72-12; and Chambersburg, 52-27. The wins moved the...
No.1 Penn State rolls over Oregon State 31-3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Dec. 11, 2022 – No. 1 Penn State (4-0, 0-0 B1G) rolled over visiting Oregon State (2-2) in Rec Hall on Sunday, posting a 31-1 victory. Penn State won nine of ten bouts to win its fourth-straight to start the season. The Nittany Lions won all four matches pitting ranked opponents against each other, led by Max Dean’s win at 197.
