Newburgh, IN

Monday afternoon finals canceled at USI due to power outage

The University of Southern Indiana says finals for some students are being canceled Monday afternoon due to a power outage. According to a statement from USI, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. finals are canceled due to a power outage affecting the area. Students whose finals were canceled should work with faculty to reschedule, USI said.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro celebrates holidays with free bus rides

The city of Owensboro is offering a Christmas gift to all public transportation patrons; free bus rides through December 23. The city is celebrating the 12 days leading up to Christmas with this bonus. Owensboro Transit System says it is also offering half off the monthly bus pass for December.
OWENSBORO, KY
EVSC approves 2023-24 school calendar, changing Fall Break to second full week of October

Students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) are seeing some changes to their 2023-2024 school calendar. That's after the EVSC's 2023-24 school calendar was approved during a Monday night school board meeting. One notable change highlighted by the EVSC is the change to Fall Break. As the new calendar...
Feed Evansville distributing food this Thursday

Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share event that's happening on Thursday. Feed Evansville will be hosting its next community food share on Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Hartke Pool at 201 N. Boeke Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Crews on scene of fire in Gibson County

Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire in Gibson County. Dispatch confirms crews were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch, Indiana, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday. We have crews on scene right now. We will continue to update...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Blue Angels returning to Owensboro Air Show in 2024

City officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, made a big announcement on Tuesday. According to the city, the Blue Angels will be back in Owensboro in 2024 for the annual Owensboro Air Show. While 2024 is still a long ways away, organizers of the air show say they're excited to host two...
OWENSBORO, KY
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash

A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville officials break ground on new riverfront skatepark

Officials behind Evansville's incoming riverfront skatepark broke ground on the project Monday. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other stakeholders held the groundbreaking ceremony for Sunset Skatepark on Monday morning. Designed with local skateboard and inline skating communities, the 23,000 square-foot facility will serve as the largest skate park in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Initial lineup announced for Owensboro's 2023 ROMP Fest

Organizers of the 20th annual ROMP Festival in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced the music festival's initial lineup. The announcement from ROMP says that Old Crow Medicine Show will be headlining, along with other big names like Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, and many more. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
Hopkins County School Board members approve plan to build shelters

With no hesitation, Hopkins County School Board members approved the plan to move forward with the construction building auxiliary gyms. "If you can help the community while doing something with the school system, it's a win win for everyone," said Marty Cline, the Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. The...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Swearing-in ceremony planned for newly elected officials in Daviess County

A swearing-in ceremony will be held for newly elected officials in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court will host the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. Judge Tom Castlen will administer the oath of office for Judge/Executive, County Commissioner, County Attorney, County Clerk,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for Indiana governor in 2024

There's a new bid for the next governor of Indiana. Evansville native and Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has officially launched her campaign for governor in 2024. Crouch has served as incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb's second-in-command since 2017. She has also served as a State Representative, County Commissioner, County Auditor, and State Auditor.
INDIANA STATE

