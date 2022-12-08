Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
wevv.com
Monday afternoon finals canceled at USI due to power outage
The University of Southern Indiana says finals for some students are being canceled Monday afternoon due to a power outage. According to a statement from USI, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. finals are canceled due to a power outage affecting the area. Students whose finals were canceled should work with faculty to reschedule, USI said.
wevv.com
Owensboro celebrates holidays with free bus rides
The city of Owensboro is offering a Christmas gift to all public transportation patrons; free bus rides through December 23. The city is celebrating the 12 days leading up to Christmas with this bonus. Owensboro Transit System says it is also offering half off the monthly bus pass for December.
wevv.com
EVSC approves 2023-24 school calendar, changing Fall Break to second full week of October
Students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) are seeing some changes to their 2023-2024 school calendar. That's after the EVSC's 2023-24 school calendar was approved during a Monday night school board meeting. One notable change highlighted by the EVSC is the change to Fall Break. As the new calendar...
wevv.com
Owensboro offering free public transit rides for the 12 days of Christmas
The City of Owensboro is dedicated to helping celebrate the 12 days leading up to Christmas Eve with a surprise. Owensboro Transit System will be providing free bus rides on all routes from December 10th to the 23rd. Officials remind residents all December bus passes are 50% off. Additionally, Owensboro...
wevv.com
Victims of the 1977 University of Evansville plane crash being honored in two locations Tuesday
Today marks the 45th anniversary of the deadly plane crash, that claimed 29 lives of Aces Basketball players, and community members. The University of Evansville will host a memorial to honor those who died on the night of December 17th 1977. The public is invited to attend two emotional services.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville distributing food this Thursday
Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share event that's happening on Thursday. Feed Evansville will be hosting its next community food share on Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Hartke Pool at 201 N. Boeke Road.
wevv.com
Dubois County students getting new shoes through 'Kicks for Kids' program
Many students in Dubois County, Indiana, will benefit ahead of Christmas thanks to a community program. Starting Tuesday, students in the county in grades Pre-K through 5th grade will start to receive brand new pairs of shoes through the "Kicks for Kids" program. The shoes are being provided through a...
wevv.com
Crews on scene of fire in Gibson County
Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire in Gibson County. Dispatch confirms crews were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch, Indiana, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday. We have crews on scene right now. We will continue to update...
wevv.com
Bird flu discovered in flock of nearly 12,000 turkeys in Daviess County, Indiana
State officials say more bird flu has been discovered in a large commercial flock in southern Indiana. A news release from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says a commercial turkey flock in Daviess County tested presumptive positive for H5 avian influenza virus. Animal health officials say a...
wevv.com
Blue Angels returning to Owensboro Air Show in 2024
City officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, made a big announcement on Tuesday. According to the city, the Blue Angels will be back in Owensboro in 2024 for the annual Owensboro Air Show. While 2024 is still a long ways away, organizers of the air show say they're excited to host two...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Department announces 2023 'Coffee With A Cop' dates
The Evansville Police Department has laid out its "Coffee With A Cop" schedule for 2023. The monthly event is set to take place at different locations in Evansville on the third Thursday morning of each month in 2023. EPD's first Coffee With a Cop of the year will happen on...
wevv.com
Road repairs will limit traffic on Owensboro's west side for several weeks
Owensboro Street Department is closing a portion of West 12th from Cedar Street to Walnut Street for concrete slab repairs. The closure that begins today, is expected to last three to four weeks pending no delays of inclement weather. A detour will be marked in the areas included.
wevv.com
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash
A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
wevv.com
Evansville officials break ground on new riverfront skatepark
Officials behind Evansville's incoming riverfront skatepark broke ground on the project Monday. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other stakeholders held the groundbreaking ceremony for Sunset Skatepark on Monday morning. Designed with local skateboard and inline skating communities, the 23,000 square-foot facility will serve as the largest skate park in the...
wevv.com
Initial lineup announced for Owensboro's 2023 ROMP Fest
Organizers of the 20th annual ROMP Festival in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced the music festival's initial lineup. The announcement from ROMP says that Old Crow Medicine Show will be headlining, along with other big names like Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, and many more. The...
wevv.com
Hopkins County School Board members approve plan to build shelters
With no hesitation, Hopkins County School Board members approved the plan to move forward with the construction building auxiliary gyms. "If you can help the community while doing something with the school system, it's a win win for everyone," said Marty Cline, the Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. The...
wevv.com
Swearing-in ceremony planned for newly elected officials in Daviess County
A swearing-in ceremony will be held for newly elected officials in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court will host the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. Judge Tom Castlen will administer the oath of office for Judge/Executive, County Commissioner, County Attorney, County Clerk,...
wevv.com
Daviess County Sheriff's Office raises money for local kids through 'No-Shave November'
Authorities in Daviess County, Indiana, helped raise money for a good cause - all by not shaving. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that its employees had been participating in "No-Shave November" last month. During the month-long challenge, participants forgo shaving. The sheriff's office says employees also raised funds...
wevv.com
Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for Indiana governor in 2024
There's a new bid for the next governor of Indiana. Evansville native and Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has officially launched her campaign for governor in 2024. Crouch has served as incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb's second-in-command since 2017. She has also served as a State Representative, County Commissioner, County Auditor, and State Auditor.
Comments / 0