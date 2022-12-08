Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation
You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
Mayfield: AI might not destroy humanity, but let us love it more
Robots are taking over the world! Not the beep-beep-boop-boop-Howdy-Mr-Jay kind but the “open your social media and see artificial intelligence-created portraits of your friends and family” kind. The “read tearful and moving holiday letters from parents to kids about the reason for the season written entirely by AI” kind.
‘We have gone back to survival of the fittest’: The centre helping parents through the cost of living crisis
They call it “mum guilt” – the feeling that comes with constantly having to tell your children to turn off the lights, turn off the heating and that, no, they can’t have any treats.Charlene Richardson, a mother of two, said she was constantly watching her electricity and switching off items at the plugs. “We have gone back to survival of the fittest,” she said. “It makes you wonder - are we actually going to be living through apocalyptic times where people who have electricity are going to be higher up in society?Charlene was speaking to The Independent at Loughborough...
Can Twins Help Us Separate Nature from Nurture?
Most non-communicable diseases have multifactorial causes, making it difficult to tease out the impact of just one factor, in this case, physical activity. But if we begin with twins, where the genetics are identical, we may not determine causality, but we can more accurately identify the role of physical activity and our health.
UT doctoral student investigates the biology of empathy
Empathy is the ability to understand other peoples’ feelings or needs. In other words, empathy means to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathy is an important emotion that motivates us to help others. People with some types of mental health conditions, such as autism or personality disorders, may have difficulty sensing the emotions of others and therefore may respond inappropriately. Unfortunately, there is no medical treatment for lack of empathy, in part because we do not understand how the brain produces feelings of empathy. Although empathy is a basic human emotion, it is not restricted to people. On the...
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?
People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
psychologytoday.com
Stop Looking for Your Authentic Self
Our actions today are determined by what has been programmed into us from birth. There is no mysterious "authentic self" that needs to be discovered. The ideal of an "authentic self" is unattainable and creates further frustration in the form of your self-critical voice. With awareness and curiosity, all the...
Motivation Isn't Some Magical Elixir — It's a Skill You Can Develop
Leaders aren't mythical creatures with a surplus of energy — they hone it. Progress is about mindset.
psychologytoday.com
How Brain Illusions Shape Your Body Image
Our body image is rooted in our brain's integration of multi-sensory stimuli and is highly malleable. Your body image shapes how you sense your body; conversely, how you sense your body shapes your body image. People with eating disorders are more easily disillusioned about what their body looks like. Focusing...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Can AI Really Grasp Human Emotion?
Humans are complex beings, to say the least. The ranges of emotions we go through – even in the space of just one day – can drastically go up and down. It is difficult for us to understand ourselves sometimes, let alone for our technology to. However, the question whether or not technology can grasp our emotions has been debated for years now, with no definitive answer. These days, AI has advanced so much that more than ever though. It can pick up on social cues and can recognize patterns, including when it comes to our emotions. Here we are going to explore if AI can grasp human emotion and to what extent.
A California Model Is "Tired Of Being Pretty" And Shares "Disadvantages" Of Beauty
Many articles highlight the "unfair" advantages that beautiful people experience. But a model insists beauty has its disadvantages. Her sentiments inspired 2,982 comments, 30.4K likes, and 281.5K views.
MedicalXpress
Research shows idea that mind and body are separate is natural, for neurotypical people
A new research paper by Northeastern professor Iris Berent demonstrates that the idea that the mind and body are separate and distinct rises naturally in people who are neurotypical and is not just the result of culture or environment. People with autism are more likely to see the body and...
psychologytoday.com
Damsel in Distress Vs. Build Back Better: Gender Stereotype Influences Philanthropy
Men prioritize and donate to women's home-life distress over business distress. Women donors do not differentiate between home life distress and business distress. The study authors view the findings as male fear of women's empowerment. Chivalry is not dead. According to a recent study, men prefer to help women in...
How the Metaverse Could Affect Mental Health
The impact of tech on mental health is a field of study that is still in its infancy. Things like television, tablets, phones, and computers have begun to reveal both positive and negative influences that technology can have on a person’s state of mind. However, there’s one new development...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Too Picky in Life and in Love?
Certain people are particularly choosy when it comes to making decisions about what to eat, what to wear, what to buy, and who to date. Being overly picky or choosy involves elements of personality, behavioral patterns, and cognitive processing. Choosy people are slow to act, and non-choosy individuals tend to...
KevinMD.com
The impact of hand surgery on human identity and expression
One weekend, while taking hand trauma call, we received a pre-arrival page about an incoming patient, a plastic surgeon, who had injured himself while moving a glass table. The information we received was devastating — a wrist laceration through the median nerve of his dominant hand. After his arrival in the ED and the formulaic introductions at the beginning of any encounter, he frankly asked, “So, honestly, do I need to start thinking about finding a new career?”
MedicalXpress
What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions, and why now's a good time to share again
Although they were only two-and-a-half years ago, the first months of the COVID pandemic and ensuing lockdowns seem like a distant past. We have—perhaps intentionally—let fade our memories of 5 kilometer-radius travel restrictions, long lines at testing locations, work from home mandates, remote schooling, and border closures. We seem to just not talk about it anymore.
Use This Powerful Thought Technique and Watch Your Team Succeed
Expansive thinking is simple in concept but a powerful tool for transformation when applied thoughtfully.
psychologytoday.com
Re-parenting Yourself by Not Pushing Yourself
For those with relational trauma, learning to say no to choices that would overwhelm our nervous system can be a challenging healing task. When our childhood was defined by parentification or over-functioning to survive, it can be really hard to learn how to be gentle with ourselves. Good-enough re-parenting is...
Comments / 0