Detroit, MI

Two of 3 lanes to be closed each way on I-75 near Exit 9

By THE BLADE
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

LA SALLE, Mich. — Double lane closings are planned on both directions of I-75 this weekend near the Otter Creek Road interchange for bridge repairs, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The bridge work will start at 9 p.m. Friday and end by 6 a.m. Monday, and is expected to cause long traffic delays, especially during daytime hours. Nearby alternative routes include U.S. 24 and M-125, but they could become congested with traffic avoiding I-75 backups.

The repairs are part of an ongoing, $126 million project to rebuild more than four miles of I-75 between Erie Road and Otter Creek, most of which will be done in 2023 and 2024.

MDOT also is planning complete I-75 shutdowns this weekend between Fort and Springwells streets in Detroit, said Aaron Jenkins, an MDOT spokesman.

