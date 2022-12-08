Toledo's Spaghetti Warehouse reopens, but legal dustup with landlord continues

Downtown Toledo's Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant has reopened following an abrupt closure that began late last month, though a legal dispute related to the shutdown and nearly $120,000 in overdue property tax payments continues between the eatery and its landlord.

The popular restaurant at 42 S. Superior St. was closed for four days starting Nov. 28. In a Thursday news release, the restaurant called it a "surprising landlord lock out" by IBC Inc., which owns the 15,000-square-foot property.

Spaghetti Warehouse said it couldn't address the details due to ongoing litigation, but wanted to quell rumors that it had closed due to a failed health inspection or other reasons.

"The only thing we can state for now is that we currently have a restraining order and are actively pursuing a peaceful resolution with the landlord,” said Stephanie Aguilar, a restaurant spokesman. Spaghetti Warehouse said in its news release that shutdown had caused more than 1,000 canceled reservations, and guest numbers had dropped in half since because many believed the restaurant had closed permanently.

The restaurant employs more than 50 and serves about 2,000 customers weekly, it said.

A lawsuit filed by the restaurant against Toledo-based IBC Inc. in Lucas County Common Pleas Court says the landlord wrongfully locked up the business over a tax dispute, which caused the restaurant financial and reputational harm amid the busy holiday season.

Judge Joseph McNamara on Dec. 1 issued a preliminary injunction allowing the restaurant to start operating again. The next hearing on the dispute is scheduled for next month.

Spaghetti Warehouse, under its lease, is required to pay the property taxes for the building in addition to the utilities and about $11,000 in monthly rent. But the business said in its lawsuit that those county tax payments weren't going through since 2019, and it claimed it never realized it was about $119,000 behind.

The restaurant, owned by Michael Kim, said the tax bills had been unknowingly going to the wrong P.O. Box in Texas.

An IBC representative told the restaurant about the outstanding tax bills on Sept. 22, the lawsuit said. The restaurant said it soon set up a payment plan with Lucas County.

But IBC in October said it needed the full amount of delinquent taxes — plus unpaid rent — or it would repossess the building.

Emails included with the lawsuit state IBC's delinquent taxes — supposed to be paid by Spaghetti Warehouse — had caused the landlord, which is involved in several Toledo redevelopment projects, to miss out on three tax-credit deals with the state of Ohio. They also suggest the restaurant had been late on rent payments in the fall.

"The realty taxes are still in default," an IBC attorney wrote to Mr. Kim on Nov. 2, noting the restaurant owed $128,000 in total. "That fact has caused landlord to lose out on several significant tax credits and breaks he would have otherwise enjoyed. It turns out that since one of his properties is in default, he is excluded from these otherwise available benefits. Those lost benefits exceeding a half a million dollars."

Spaghetti Warehouse said in the suit it was working toward paying off the full tax amount in late November, in order to help IBC secure the tax-credit deals. But on Nov. 28, an IBC representative demanded the building be vacated, the suit said. It says locks were changed and security guards prevented restaurant workers from entering.

The lawsuit states the landlord illegally repossessed the building and breached its lease, among other claims.

An IBC representative did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Ms. Aguilar said Spaghetti Warehouse’s lease lasts until 2039 and it would like to stay in the location “forever.” She said the restaurant remains on its payment plan for outstanding taxes with Lucas County.