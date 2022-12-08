ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo's Spaghetti Warehouse reopens, but legal dustup with landlord continues

By By Luke Ramseth / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWTkg_0jcHe8be00

Downtown Toledo's Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant has reopened following an abrupt closure that began late last month, though a legal dispute related to the shutdown and nearly $120,000 in overdue property tax payments continues between the eatery and its landlord.

The popular restaurant at 42 S. Superior St. was closed for four days starting Nov. 28. In a Thursday news release, the restaurant called it a "surprising landlord lock out" by IBC Inc., which owns the 15,000-square-foot property.

Spaghetti Warehouse said it couldn't address the details due to ongoing litigation, but wanted to quell rumors that it had closed due to a failed health inspection or other reasons.

"The only thing we can state for now is that we currently have a restraining order and are actively pursuing a peaceful resolution with the landlord,” said Stephanie Aguilar, a restaurant spokesman. Spaghetti Warehouse said in its news release that shutdown had caused more than 1,000 canceled reservations, and guest numbers had dropped in half since because many believed the restaurant had closed permanently.

The restaurant employs more than 50 and serves about 2,000 customers weekly, it said.

A lawsuit filed by the restaurant against Toledo-based IBC Inc. in Lucas County Common Pleas Court says the landlord wrongfully locked up the business over a tax dispute, which caused the restaurant financial and reputational harm amid the busy holiday season.

Judge Joseph McNamara on Dec. 1 issued a preliminary injunction allowing the restaurant to start operating again. The next hearing on the dispute is scheduled for next month.

Spaghetti Warehouse, under its lease, is required to pay the property taxes for the building in addition to the utilities and about $11,000 in monthly rent. But the business said in its lawsuit that those county tax payments weren't going through since 2019, and it claimed it never realized it was about $119,000 behind.

The restaurant, owned by Michael Kim, said the tax bills had been unknowingly going to the wrong P.O. Box in Texas.

An IBC representative told the restaurant about the outstanding tax bills on Sept. 22, the lawsuit said. The restaurant said it soon set up a payment plan with Lucas County.

But IBC in October said it needed the full amount of delinquent taxes — plus unpaid rent — or it would repossess the building.

Emails included with the lawsuit state IBC's delinquent taxes — supposed to be paid by Spaghetti Warehouse — had caused the landlord, which is involved in several Toledo redevelopment projects, to miss out on three tax-credit deals with the state of Ohio. They also suggest the restaurant had been late on rent payments in the fall.

"The realty taxes are still in default," an IBC attorney wrote to Mr. Kim on Nov. 2, noting the restaurant owed $128,000 in total. "That fact has caused landlord to lose out on several significant tax credits and breaks he would have otherwise enjoyed. It turns out that since one of his properties is in default, he is excluded from these otherwise available benefits. Those lost benefits exceeding a half a million dollars."

Spaghetti Warehouse said in the suit it was working toward paying off the full tax amount in late November, in order to help IBC secure the tax-credit deals. But on Nov. 28, an IBC representative demanded the building be vacated, the suit said. It says locks were changed and security guards prevented restaurant workers from entering.

The lawsuit states the landlord illegally repossessed the building and breached its lease, among other claims.

An IBC representative did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Ms. Aguilar said Spaghetti Warehouse’s lease lasts until 2039 and it would like to stay in the location “forever.” She said the restaurant remains on its payment plan for outstanding taxes with Lucas County.

Comments / 4

Leroy Kosier
4d ago

something isn't right about this story. why would tax payments for lucas county go to a p.o. box in Texas. local banks take property tax payments. where did the money go that was supposedly sent in. who cashed the checks. if the checks weren't cashed, how do you not notice outstanding checks totaling $128,000 over a 3 year period. if the checks weren't cashed, you should still have the money in your account to pay the tax bill in full.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
PERRYSBURG, OH
governing.com

These Local Governments Are Using Federal Aid to Cancel Medical Debt

Toledo City Council just approved a plan to turn $1.6 million in public dollars into as much as $240 million in economic stimulus, targeted at some of the Ohio metro’s most vulnerable residents. “It’s really going to help people put food on the table, help them pay their rent,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
MAUMEE, OH
beltmag.com

A Bar in Toledo

It was a Saturday evening in the summer of 1974 when Duane Abbajay realized his American Dream was devolving into an American Nightmare. The following is an excerpt from A Bar in Toledo: The Untold Story of a Mafia Front Man and a Grammy-Winning Song by Dominic Vaiana and Stephanie Abbajay (University of Toledo Press, 2022). It has been edited slightly for clarity and context.
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sandusky, Ohio

Sandusky, Ohio, is home to Cedar Point, one of the top amusement parks in the country. In addition, the city offers many options year-round, from outdoor recreation and cultural events to indoor activities and arts. There is no shortage of things to do in Sandusky, Ohio, from volleyball tournaments to classic wooden roller coasters.
SANDUSKY, OH
utoledo.edu

UTMC Supervisor, Longtime Nurse Completes Degree

Todd Stec knows what it’s like to balance working full time and taking classes. After years of working in nursing, Stec went back to school to complete his bachelor’s degree in nursing. Now, he will celebrate finishing his final class — and earning his degree — at Commencement...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area hospitals were forced to enter EMS bypass multiple times last week. EMS Bypass occurs when hospitals opt to close their doors to EMS traffic, including basic life support − BLS −, advanced life support −ALS − or both. When in EMS Bypass, EMS traffic is redirected to the next closest hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy