Ask the Expert: How did the US manage to finally get Brittney Griner freed?

Brittany Griner is getting out of that Russian prison. She'd been sentenced to do 9 and a half years, because of what they called "drug trafficking". Griner is traded for a Russian arms dealer called "the Merchant of Death", Viktor Bout.

This comes as a couple of other Americans are still in Russian prisons for a longer time. Paul Whelan is charged with spying in Russia. Marc Fogel is doing 14 years in a Russian prison, after the Russian police found him with medical marijuana in his luggage.He had it as a treatment after back surgery.

On today's Ask The Expert, Mark Jones joined us. He's a political science professor at Rice University.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram