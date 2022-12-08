ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Expert: How did the US manage to finally get Brittney Griner freed?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
 4 days ago

Brittany Griner is getting out of that Russian prison. She'd been sentenced to do 9 and a half years, because of what they called "drug trafficking". Griner is traded for a Russian arms dealer called "the Merchant of Death", Viktor Bout.

This comes as a couple of other Americans are still in Russian prisons for a longer time. Paul Whelan is charged with spying in Russia. Marc Fogel is doing 14 years in a Russian prison, after the Russian police found him with medical marijuana in his luggage.He had it as a treatment after back surgery.

On today's Ask The Expert, Mark Jones joined us. He's a political science professor at Rice University.

