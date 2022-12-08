ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Motorist sought in deadly hit-and-run in Arleta

By City News Service
 4 days ago

ARLETA (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta.

The 29-year-old man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

According to police, the man was crossing Terra Bella Street when he was hit by a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan that was westbound at a high rate of speed. No description was available of the motorist.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 was offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 818-644-8032 or 818-644-8028; or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

