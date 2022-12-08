Read full article on original website
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
Dogs attack Jefferson City police officer during arrest
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man is in custody after he commanded his dogs to attack a Jefferson City police officer Monday evening, causing multiple punctures and bite injuries. According to police, officers got a call from the Days Inn on Jefferson Street requesting that a man and his two dogs be removed from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car in the parking lot. When they began speaking with him, they saw some illegal drugs in plain view in the car and informed the subject that he was being arrested for possessing them.
Police arrest man accused of deadly scheme to avoid testifying in court
UPDATE: The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post included here that they had arrested Justin Scott Trader on charges of second-degree murder, tampering, and property damage. Below the post is the article as it was originally published. The Boone County prosecutor filed manslaughter charges in connection to...
Olean church broken into, pastor's wife writes post to get thieves to turn themselves in
The Miller County Sheriff's Office was investigating a church break-in, and they warned the thieves to turn themselves into the church before being arrested. The theft happened at the Olean Baptist Church. According to a post on the church's Facebook page, someone broke into the church using a crowbar. Lou...
Missing Gasconade County teenage sisters reunited with family members
GASCONADE COUNTY — Two Gasconade County teenage sisters reported missing over the weekend were reunited with their family members Monday. Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler said 17-year-old Jersey Reynolds returned to her father’s home in Gerald. Eiler said 14-year-old Brooklyn Reynolds returned to her mother’s home in Owensville.
One teen found, 17-year-old still missing
UPADTE: Brooklyn has been located in Gerald, Missouri and reunited with her family. Deputies are actively following up on some leads of the whereabouts of Jersey. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find two sisters from Owensville. In a post on their Facebook page, the...
Crash shut down Highway 54 in Cole County, near Eugene
EDIT: As of 3:09 pm Tuesday, the lanes are back open to traffic. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a rollover crash closed down one lane of Highway 54 in Cole County on Tuesday. According to a tweet from Troop F at 1:34 pm, the crash is east of the...
Crash backs up traffic at Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City
Traffic on the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was down to one lane Monday afternoon. Jefferson City Police tweeted that there was a multiple-vehicle injury accident. The lane closure was in the westbound lanes.
Nearly 20,000 birds affected by deadly avian flu outbreak in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY — An outbreak of avian influenza in Osage County, Missouri, has affected nearly 20,000 turkeys at a commercial plant, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the news of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, on Monday after the USDA's...
Action tips off at 61st annual Linn Tournament
The host team almost pulled off the upset on opening night of the 61st annual Linn Tournament. The host Wildcats, the No. 7 seed, gave Osage a scare before the No. 2 seed Indians held on for a 52-48 win. Osage will play No. 3 seed Cuba in the semifinals Wednesday. Cuba held off Eldon 43-38.
