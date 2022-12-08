ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Governor Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season

By Russ Bynum and Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvFw8_0jcHdtWz00

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the suspension of Georgia’s motor fuel tax for another month, saying he wants to help families still struggling with inflation offset the costs of holiday spending.

A month after winning reelection, the Republican governor signed an order to continue withholding the tax of 29.1 cents per gallon until Jan. 10.

“This will allow Georgia families to use those savings on holiday purchases and the extra costs of this season,” Kemp said.

The tax break has cost the state an estimated $1 billion in revenue since it took effect in March, and Kemp suggested during a state Capitol news conference that he won’t extend it further.

Instead, he said his focus will turn to seeking legislative approval of another round of income tax rebates and a property tax break — a pair of campaign promises expected to cost another $1 billion apiece.

After 10 months of tax relief at the gas pump, Kemp said, “we’re going to transition away from that temporary program.” He added: “We can’t continue to pay what we’re doing on the gas tax suspension.”

According to motorist group AAA, Georgia’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.93 on Thursday. That’s the eighth lowest in the U.S., and 24 cents below what it was a year ago. The average price nationally Thursday was $3.33 per gallon.

Kemp had broad bipartisan support in March when he signed a law suspending the fuel tax through May 31 amid soaring prices at gas pumps and grocery stores. Since then he has ordered seven separate extensions of the tax break, which state law allows as long as lawmakers ratify the action when they reconvene in 2023.

At his news conference in Atlanta, the governor was flanked by three fellow Republican leaders: incoming Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, House Speaker Jan Jones of Milton and House Majority Leader Jon Burns of Newington, whom GOP lawmakers have nominated to become the new speaker when the legislature convenes in January.

Each of them pledged support for Kemp’s tax relief priorities, which would be funded out of a roughly $6.6 billion budget surplus.

“We stand in strong support and shoulder to shoulder with Gov. Kemp,” said Jones, who temporarily inherited the speaker’s gavel following the death of David Ralston last month.

During the next legislative session, Kemp will seek a second round of income tax rebates like the $1.1 billion in payments issued this year. The rebates gave dual-earner households $500, single adults with dependents $375 and single adults $250.

The governor also hopes to revive a property tax break that was allowed to lapse in 2009 amid a state budget crisis caused by the Great Recession. Kemp has proposed spending another $1 billion to save what he says will be about $500 a year for taxpayers with homestead exemptions.

The post Governor Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
wabe.org

Thousands of Georgians cast blank ballots in Senate race

Thousands of Georgia voters made an effort to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff and then decided to leave the only race on the ballot blank. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office says 2,694 blank ballots were cast. That includes Georgians using voting machines and paper absentee ballots. The...
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season

Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
COLORADO STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Early voting in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election shatter records, Dems say the process can be reformed

The State of Georgia is the epicenter of American politics. The 2020 victories of Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate and Joe Biden’s 11,779 vote victory over former President Donald J. Trump in the Presidential Election, saw the Peach State catapult itself to the center of America’s political universe. Fast forward to the 2022 U.S. […] The post Early voting in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election shatter records, Dems say the process can be reformed appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia grassroots coalition discuss mobilization, voter suppression, state’s future in post-election press call

Leaders from the New Georgia Project Advocacy Fund, CASA in Action, the Asian American Advocacy Fund and other grassroots organizations gathered via Zoom on Wednesday morning to discuss Georgia’s future following last night’s re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock.  The speakers spoke about the progress that their respective organizations witnessed over the course of the four […] The post <strong>Georgia grassroots coalition discuss mobilization, voter suppression, state’s future in post-election press call</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

5 takeaways from Georgia’s Senate runoff

(CNN) — Sen. Raphael Warnock remains undefeated. After being pushed to another runoff in November, the Democrat asked voters in Georgia to put him over the top “one more time” in December — and, once again, they delivered. Since November 2020, Warnock has been the leading vote-getter in four consecutive Georgia Senate elections. But because of state law […] The post 5 takeaways from Georgia’s Senate runoff appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

5 things to watch as Georgia decides Warnock vs. Walker Senate runoff

The final drama of the 2022 midterm elections is coming to a head in Georgia on Tuesday, as Peach State voters — for the second time in as many years — cast ballots in a high-stakes US Senate runoff. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock was the leading vote-getter in the November general election, over Republican nominee Herschel […] The post 5 things to watch as Georgia decides Warnock vs. Walker Senate runoff appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

“Freedom is on the ballot right now,” says Planned Parenthood CEO

The Atlanta Voice sits down with Planned Parenthood Action Fund CEO Alexis McGill Johnson. Johnson was appointed as President and CEO of Planned Parenthood in June 2020. Johnson is in Atlanta stumping for incumbent Raphael Warnock in advance of today’s runoff. She is the second Black president in the history of the organization after the […] The post “Freedom is on the ballot right now,” says Planned Parenthood CEO appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TOUCHDOWN

He was previously the first Black man to represent the state of Georgia in the United States Senate when he won the seat in a runoff last year. “Thank you Georgia. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and to God be the glory,” Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock said those words after making his […] The post TOUCHDOWN appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
orangeandbluepress.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
TheAtlantaVoice

Kroger partners with ADA to provide free confidential diabetes risk assessment to customers

Kroger customers can complete a confidential diabetes risk assessment at select Kroger locations and receive resources for diabetes management from Dec. 12 – Dec. 15. Kroger associates can participate in the risk assessments and have access to virtual education sessions sponsored by the ADA at no cost. Kroger’s Atlanta Division and the American Diabetes Association […] The post Kroger partners with ADA to provide free confidential diabetes risk assessment to customers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Upworthy

High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
MISSOURI STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy