coloradoboulevard.net
L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again
With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
OC COVID-19 cases, hospital patients continue skyrocketing
Orange County’s COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of coronavirus-infected patients have been on a steady rise since...
irvineweekly.com
Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.
A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
What Will a State of Emergency Do for L.A.'s Homeless Crisis?
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she will declare a state of emergency on homelessness on her first day in office.
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
COVID-19 Numbers Keep Zooming Up in Orange County
Orange County's coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Los Angeles mayor to declare homeless state of emergency
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced plans to declare a state of emergency on the homeless crisis in the city, where over 40,000 people sleep on the streets.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
2urbangirls.com
Gas prices continue to drop around LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
KSBW.com
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
SFGate
Should LA's train and bus rides be free? Karen Bass may soon decide
LOS ANGELES — Should it be free to use the public rail and bus systems in Los Angeles County? That's a question incoming Mayor Karen Bass may soon have to answer. As one of Mayor Eric Garcetti's last acts on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, he revived a conversation about free bus and rail service. On his last day, Garcetti asked the agency to study what such a change would entail.
KEYT
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for exercise, he said...
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengths
Los Angeles - Southern California's assets as a worldwide monetary center could assist with relaxing the blow of a likely downturn, however the district faces troublesome worldwide headwinds as expansion, exorbitant financing costs, and an expected reduction in buyer and business spending, top financial specialists are foreseeing.
Task Force Unveils Report on Helping LA's Oil Workers Find New Jobs
Los Angeles officials release a framework Saturday for transitioning oil drilling workers to new kinds of jobs as both the city and county begin phasing out oil extraction.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This Christmas
At Christmas each year, homeless people in Los Angeles are among the many that need help. Unfortunately, with special difficulties in providing assistance due to the vast homeless population and limited resources, it can feel daunting in attempting to give back.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Workshop will teach street vendors, food truck operators how to obtain a health permit
The workshop will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave. The post Workshop will teach street vendors, food truck operators how to obtain a health permit appeared first on Long Beach Post.
