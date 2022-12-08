ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again

With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

OC COVID-19 cases, hospital patients continue skyrocketing

Orange County’s COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of coronavirus-infected patients have been on a steady rise since...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.

A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow

Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gas prices continue to drop around LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies

SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Should LA's train and bus rides be free? Karen Bass may soon decide

LOS ANGELES — Should it be free to use the public rail and bus systems in Los Angeles County? That's a question incoming Mayor Karen Bass may soon have to answer. As one of Mayor Eric Garcetti's last acts on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, he revived a conversation about free bus and rail service. On his last day, Garcetti asked the agency to study what such a change would entail.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewSnack

A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengths

Los Angeles - Southern California's assets as a worldwide monetary center could assist with relaxing the blow of a likely downturn, however the district faces troublesome worldwide headwinds as expansion, exorbitant financing costs, and an expected reduction in buyer and business spending, top financial specialists are foreseeing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital

December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

