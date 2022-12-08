ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catlettsburg, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
fox56news.com

Boyd County man sentenced after over 40 grams of fentanyl-heroin mix found

ASHLAND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday after a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Thomas Bentley, of Ashland, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Shooting victim identified

UPDATE 12/11/2022 @ 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity has been released after a shooting killed one person. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as Larry M. Coon, age 44 of Pomeroy, Ohio. Larry Coon deputies said later died at the hospital after being shot on Sunday...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN ARREST FT. GAY DRUG SUSPECT PASSED OUT IN CAR

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man was arrested on drug charges in the Fort Gay area after Deputies responded to a man passed out in his vehicle with drug paraphernalia in view. Sheriff Thompson stated that Walter Collie was found shortly after by Deputies and after making contact with...
FORT GAY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after the third time he was caught allegedly driving under the influence. According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence. After an investigation, authorities charged […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in West Virginia river

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
medinacountylife.com

Portsmouth-Area Resident Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Insurance Fraud

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that Joshua Preston, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was sentenced on Nov. 30 in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas to three years in prison after previously being convicted of felony insurance fraud, felony attempted insurance fraud, and felony forgery. Charges for felony telecommunications fraud, felony aggravated theft, felony attempted grand theft, and felony identity fraud were dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Five people injured in crash near Route 32

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, “a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Floyd E. Rister, age 81, of Jackson, was traveling southbound on Pattonsville Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Route 32.”
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Bathroom bandit gets 7 years in prison

Dec. 8—CATLETTSBURG — The case of the restroom ransacker was legally flushed away Thursday with a seven-year prison sentence. Logan B. Marstiller, 41, pleaded guilty in Boyd County Circuit Court to five separate cases of first-degree criminal mischief, in connection with the havoc he wreaked on a stretch of U.S. 60 back in April.
BOYD COUNTY, KY

