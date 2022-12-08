Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man sentenced to life in prison for ‘violent kidnapping’ that involved a police officer shot
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a police officer in early May in Flatwoods was sentenced Monday to life in prison in connection with the incident, which included a violent kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lexington said. Jonathan Smithers, 41, had pleaded guilty to...
WSAZ
Man jumps into creek during police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
fox56news.com
Boyd County man sentenced after over 40 grams of fentanyl-heroin mix found
ASHLAND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday after a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Thomas Bentley, of Ashland, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Ohio man dead after domestic shooting
It is alleged that the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.
WSAZ
Shooting victim identified
UPDATE 12/11/2022 @ 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity has been released after a shooting killed one person. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as Larry M. Coon, age 44 of Pomeroy, Ohio. Larry Coon deputies said later died at the hospital after being shot on Sunday...
‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN ARREST FT. GAY DRUG SUSPECT PASSED OUT IN CAR
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man was arrested on drug charges in the Fort Gay area after Deputies responded to a man passed out in his vehicle with drug paraphernalia in view. Sheriff Thompson stated that Walter Collie was found shortly after by Deputies and after making contact with...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Interrupting Married-Couple’s Argument With An Alleged Assault
A man out of Lawrence County is now in jail after police say he physically intervened in an argument between a husband and wife. He allegedly beat the wife and stabbed the husband. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a home on Three D...
wchstv.com
Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a woman pleaded guilty Monday after she was accused of defrauding a Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars while working as its bookkeeper. Tiffani Meeks, 38, of Barboursville pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, according to a news...
wchstv.com
Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after the third time he was caught allegedly driving under the influence. According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence. After an investigation, authorities charged […]
Man arrested for alleged drug crimes in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says a man was arrested for drug crimes in the Fort Gay area of West Virginia. Sheriff Thompson says Wayne County deputies responded to a call about a man passed out in his car with drug paraphernalia in view. Deputies allegedly found Walter Collie with […]
Man found dead in West Virginia river
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
WSAZ
School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man working as a school bus driver and substitute teacher has been arrested in connection with inappropriate messages sent to several students, according to court documents. A criminal complaint states Patrick Tumlin, of Vanceburg, Ky is no longer an employee at Lewis County...
medinacountylife.com
Portsmouth-Area Resident Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Insurance Fraud
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that Joshua Preston, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was sentenced on Nov. 30 in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas to three years in prison after previously being convicted of felony insurance fraud, felony attempted insurance fraud, and felony forgery. Charges for felony telecommunications fraud, felony aggravated theft, felony attempted grand theft, and felony identity fraud were dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Five people injured in crash near Route 32
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, “a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Floyd E. Rister, age 81, of Jackson, was traveling southbound on Pattonsville Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Route 32.”
YAHOO!
Bathroom bandit gets 7 years in prison
Dec. 8—CATLETTSBURG — The case of the restroom ransacker was legally flushed away Thursday with a seven-year prison sentence. Logan B. Marstiller, 41, pleaded guilty in Boyd County Circuit Court to five separate cases of first-degree criminal mischief, in connection with the havoc he wreaked on a stretch of U.S. 60 back in April.
