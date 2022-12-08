ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Congress makes last-minute push for bipartisan immigration reform

By Alexandra Limon
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3ROC_0jcHbo9K00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers is making a last-minute push for an immigration reform bill. While advocates say comprehensive immigration reform would also help solve labor shortages, getting enough Senate votes is an uphill battle.

Senators are deliberating the new comprehensive immigration reform proposal from Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema to Republican Tom Tillis.

The package would require compromises from both sides including a path to citizenship for some two million dreamers and as Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) says, “make sure we secure the border better than the last three presidents have secured it.”

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has been a longtime supporter of comprehensive immigration reform – saying it would help fix the U.S. immigration system and help with the country’s labor shortages.

“This should be a bipartisan effort for immigration reform,” Walsh states.

He adds that employers in the U.S. also want immigration reform.

“Every single employer that I’ve spoken to since I’ve been in this job, whether they are Republican-leaning or Democratic-leaning, every single one…they all agree we need comprehensive immigration reform,” Walsh said.

Now lawmakers are scrambling to hammer out a compromise, but Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says he’s not onboard.

“My view is that we don’t need amnesty, we don’t need some grand bargain on that, this or the other, we need to enforce our laws,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said.

Ten Republican senators would need to be on board as Congress needs to pass the immigration package before the current congress ends on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Schumer says Senate likely headed for short-term funding bill to stave off shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday said the Senate will likely vote on a short-term funding bill to stave off a government shutdown and buy time for spending talks.  Schumer said on the Senate floor that “members should be prepared to take quick action” on a one-week continuing resolution, which would freeze government […]
KLST/KSAN

Bipartisan lawmakers unveiling bill targeting supply chain shortfalls

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are set to introduce legislation on Tuesday to require federal agencies to address supply chain issues as the country fights the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.  The legislation, which is entitled the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act of 2022, would require Cabinet-level agencies to […]
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy