A Sarasota man who testified as a witness against two co-defendants in a September 2022 trial for the 2019 killing of a 26-year-old man won’t spend time in prison. Charron Xavier Demarquis Martin, 27, was adjudicated guilty on Nov. 10 for armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm with assault or battery and principal to robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, according to court documents.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO