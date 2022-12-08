Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Sarasota man avoids prison time following testimony during September murder trial
A Sarasota man who testified as a witness against two co-defendants in a September 2022 trial for the 2019 killing of a 26-year-old man won’t spend time in prison. Charron Xavier Demarquis Martin, 27, was adjudicated guilty on Nov. 10 for armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm with assault or battery and principal to robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, according to court documents.
YAHOO!
State ethics commission finds 'probable cause' Naples Mayor misused her power
The Florida Commission on Ethics has found evidence that Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann misused her power. In a closed session Dec. 2, the commission found "probable cause" the mayor:. ·Misused her position when attempting to "steer city employees and city resources toinvestigate non-city related matters" to the benefit of herself...
Comments / 0