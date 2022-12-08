Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to life in prison for ‘violent kidnapping’ that involved a police officer shot
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a police officer in early May in Flatwoods was sentenced Monday to life in prison in connection with the incident, which included a violent kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lexington said. Jonathan Smithers, 41, had pleaded guilty to...
Missing teen found overnight
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
Man jumps into creek during police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
Man and woman accused of West Virginia murder appear in court on Monday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The man and woman accused of killing a woman and stuffing her body in a well in Sissonville appeared before a Kanawha County judge on Monday morning. Michael Smith and Virginia Smith, who are not related, were charged with killing Cheyenne Johnson on May 3, 2022. Michael Smith’s defense attorney asked for […]
Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a woman pleaded guilty Monday after she was accused of defrauding a Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars while working as its bookkeeper. Tiffani Meeks, 38, of Barboursville pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, according to a news...
‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
Man involved in September Wayne County, West Virginia, bus crash arrested on drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The man who was behind the wheel of a school bus that went off the road in September is the same man who was arrested for drug crimes on Friday, according to the West Virginia State Police. Walter Collie was charged with possession with Intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine […]
Portsmouth-Area Resident Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Insurance Fraud
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that Joshua Preston, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was sentenced on Nov. 30 in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas to three years in prison after previously being convicted of felony insurance fraud, felony attempted insurance fraud, and felony forgery. Charges for felony telecommunications fraud, felony aggravated theft, felony attempted grand theft, and felony identity fraud were dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
Shooting victim identified
UPDATE 12/11/2022 @ 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity has been released after a shooting killed one person. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as Larry M. Coon, age 44 of Pomeroy, Ohio. Larry Coon deputies said later died at the hospital after being shot on Sunday...
Man arrested for alleged drug crimes in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says a man was arrested for drug crimes in the Fort Gay area of West Virginia. Sheriff Thompson says Wayne County deputies responded to a call about a man passed out in his car with drug paraphernalia in view. Deputies allegedly found Walter Collie with […]
Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
Man found dead in West Virginia river
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
Man Arrested After Interrupting Married-Couple’s Argument With An Alleged Assault
A man out of Lawrence County is now in jail after police say he physically intervened in an argument between a husband and wife. He allegedly beat the wife and stabbed the husband. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a home on Three D...
3 teens allegedly run away from juvenile facility in Patriot, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 1:15 a.m.): As of 1:13 a.m. on Sunday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teens who ran away from a children’s center in Patriot have not yet been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teen boys allegedly ran away from the Children’s […]
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
Protests erupt outside courthouse when families of DUI crash victims weren’t allowed to testify
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protests erupted outside the Floyd County Courthouse when families of DUI crash victims weren’t allowed to testify. Families of the victims said they wanted the chance to tell Taylor Barefoot how they feel at the hearing Thursday. According to police, Taylor Barefoot, 31, was behind...
