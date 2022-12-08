Read full article on original website
Gwinnett County correctional officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a Gwinnett County corrections officer Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Riner, who worked at the center for 10 years.
17-year-old dead, found in vacant Clayton County home with gunshot wounds
Clayton County police are investigating a teen’s death after police told Channel 2 Action News he was found in a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m. they responded to the 1100...
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
Missing juvenile justice official found dead in SUV more than a week after he vanished
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The body of a missing Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice official has been found more than a week after he vanished, according to police. Peachtree City Police Lt. Chris Hyatt confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that the body of Victor Roberts was found early Tuesday morning in his SUV.
Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say
A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
Police identify, charge suspect in connection to Gwinnett County sports bar murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in August at a Gwinnett sports bar. Gwinnett County police announced on Thursday that they identified and charged 24-year-old Trayvon Austin of Decatur for the death of Kevin Blackwell.
Video shows driver running into police cruisers in stolen truck trying to escape arrest
ATLANTA — New video released from the Atlanta Police Department shows the moments when a man tried to flee from police after investigators spotted a reported stolen truck at a BP gas station in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. Police said officers spotted the stolen truck Nov. 18 and pulled into...
Man opens fire on car with couple, 2 kids inside, leaving 3 shot
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say three people were shot on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Monday morning after a man opened fire on a car with a couple and two children inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police received a call...
Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man was chased down and shot multiple times on Sunday morning. Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road in reference to a person shot not far from a CVS store and the Hidden Valley apartment complex.
Family members remember construction worker killed after being buried alive in Cobb County trench
SMYRNA, Ga. — Family and witnesses told Channel 2 Action News about the bizarre incident where a man was killed after he became buried in a trench while working at a home. The family of 43-year-old Edwin Barrayo said he was a husband with three kids who worked every day to provide for them.
Masked man wanted for deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court...
Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
Cobb County Walmart altercation kills man, police say
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a man was killed during an altercation between two parties at a Walmart in Marietta. Several calls to 911 reported an active shooter at the Walmart at 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta on Wednesday at noon, prompting officers from the Cobb County Police Department to come.
Suspect arrested after kidnapping 86-year-old at Clayton County convenience store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping an elderly woman at a convenience store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers said Shirley Jenkins McCurry, 86, was sitting inside a car at the Lucky Food Mart on North...
APD: 24-year-old woman shot in car during possible road rage incident
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a 24-year-old woman was shot while in her car during a possible road rage incident early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:08 a.m. officers found a woman who had been shot near...
Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash
A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
15-year-old mother missing for nearly a week found safe, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 15-year-old mother has been found safe after disappearing Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Junia Mayfield was found Thursday in Clayton County around 11:15 a.m. Clayton County police...
Victim in deadly house fire had neck cut, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police identified two people found dead inside a burning home and indicated one of the victims was stabbed to death. According to an incident report, police "tentatively identified" the victims as homeowner Lola Bell Thomas and her nephew Bobby Grubbs, who also lived in the home on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.
Man dead after single-car crash on I-75 southbound in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday at 2:51 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. to Interstate 75 southbound, at the exit ramp of Delk Road, and found a...
