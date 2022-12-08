Chamber might be ‘out of the meta,’ but 100T say they’re not ‘in trouble’ like other top VALORANT teams

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
5 champions who received the biggest buffs from League’s ARAM changes
Earlier this week, a series of changes came to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode, with the mode’s longstanding map, the Howling Abyss, receiving its first major set of changes since it was introduced in 2013. The historic map gained several new features, including the growth of an extra bush in the middle of the map, as well as the addition of Hexgates, which were initially brought to Summoner’s Rift last preseason.
dotesports.com
Family over Dota: Topson explains why he joined Old G over a more serious team
Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen decided to take some time off from competitive Dota 2 at the end of 2021 after winning back-to-back The Internationals. The break only lasted less than a year, however, as he made a return to the stage for TI11 with another team. Topson’s comeback with...
dotesports.com
These League champions will take the heaviest hit in early 2023’s item update
Some of the most powerful items in League of Legends will be changed at the beginning of the next year, and they should impact the game in a pretty big way. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game, listed a set of updates on Dec. 12 that the devs are aiming to release in early 2023. These changes touch on four items: Rod of Ages, Jak’Sho, The Protean Seraph’s Embrace, and Radiant Virtue.
dotesports.com
TSM brings back popular veteran to finalize 2023 VALORANT roster, sets sights on Ascension
With roughly a month to go before the qualifiers for the NA VALORANT Challengers League begin, TSM locked in its starting roster today after signing the returning James “hazed” Cobb as well as Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, confirming an initial report by Dot Esports. The two players...
dotesports.com
Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends
League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games, with over 160 different champions for you to choose from. One such champion is Miss Fortune, a marksman from Bilgewater who is famed for being ruthless—and for her epic voice lines. Since Miss Fortune is an easy AD...
dotesports.com
Top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty esports history
Sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video. As Prime Video gears up for the launch of the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Dec. 21, we have put together the top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty’s esports history. Just like John...
dotesports.com
What is Warzone Cup? New limited-time Warzone game mode, explained
Move over Rocket League, Call of Duty just hopped on the pitch and brought its own ball. Warzone 2 has a new limited-time mode called “Warzone Cup” and it’s looking to take on one of the biggest games on the market. New game modes come out to...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 level designer gives 3 reasons for the game’s new map pools
A member of the Overwatch 2 development team has explained why the game includes seasonally-rotating map pools. In a Twitter Spaces conversation yesterday with esports caster Soe Gschwind, Overwatch 2 lead level designer Ryan Smith discussed developer Blizzard Entertainment’s philosophy on the game’s map rotations. He explained that there are three reasons why all maps aren’t available in quick play and competitive every season: variety, seasonal identity, and map updates.
dotesports.com
Lux buffs, Zed nerfs headline final major League changes of 2022 season
Riot Games has one last present for League of Legends fans: a handful of well-deserved nerfs, just in time for the start of the new season. Riot Phroxzon, the lead designer on the League balance team, revealed Patch 12.23b will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to compensate for the long break between the final full patch of the year and the start of the 2023 season.
dotesports.com
G2 Esports signs former Sentinels stars to complete VALORANT roster
European organization G2 Esports has signed five new VALORANT players to compete in the North American Challengers league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former Sentinels stars Michael “dapr” Gulino and Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan headline the roster. They will be joined by other big names from NA’s last year of VALORANT Champions Tour play, including former Version1 players Erik Penny and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev. Former Dark Ratio player “Oxy” is set to complete the team, according to sources.
dotesports.com
Curb your enthusiasm: Ceb warns Dota 2 fans to temper ‘Old G’ hype ahead of qualifiers
The unexpected formation of Old G—a stack consisting of OG legends Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, and Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, along with Arif “MSS” Anwar and Volodymyr “Noone” Minenko—has been all the rage in the Dota 2 community this week.
dotesports.com
MoonMeander’s TSM stint as a Dota 2 pro was never intended to happen
A new era is afoot at TSM as one of the last remaining organizations in the North American Dota 2 region. For the 2023 DPC season, former captain David “MoonMeander” Tan stepped into the coaching role as TSM welcomed new members to its ranks. While TSM fans were...
dotesports.com
VALORANT dev confirms next map will feature ‘new mechanic’
VALORANT will introduce a fresh new mechanic soon, according to one of the game developers. Joe Lansford, a VALORANT dev, teased a “new mechanic” will be joining the game with the next map. In an interview with Red Bull over the weekend, he explained the mechanic won’t be anything out of the ordinary and will be in some ways akin to another map in the pool.
dotesports.com
The Guard to round out 2023 VALORANT Challengers roster with NRG pick-up
The Guard has its sights set on Ian “tex” Botsch to complete its VALORANT Challengers roster, multiple sources have told Dot Esports today. Tex spent the past year with NRG, during which time the VALORANT lineup experienced mixed success. During the first stage of the North American VCT, NRG managed to qualify for the group stage. They ended the group stage with a 1-4 record, however, cutting short their Stage One run.
dotesports.com
One stunning LEC transfer almost official as Rogue loses a Summer 2022 champion
After two years with Rogue, Odoamne has decided to embark on a new journey in his League of Legends career. The Romanian left Rogue today ahead of the 2023 season. He’s the only player to leave the Rogue/KOI roster in preparations for the next year, following the successful 2022 campaign where the team became the 2022 LEC Summer champions and the only Western roster to advance to the Knockout stage of Worlds.
dotesports.com
Get more wins: Emongg’s best Overwatch 2 tip all Ramattra mains need to know
Ramattra has turned the Overwatch 2 meta upside down since being added to the roster in Season 2. Not because he’s necessarily good, but because people keep picking him and countering him. But while people are still trying to figure out how to play him, Jeff “Emongg” Anderson has...
dotesports.com
Riot devs give sneak peek at League changes they’re already working on for 2023’s first update
Riot Games is heading into the Christmas break soon, so there won’t be another League of Legends patch until next year. To get us excited for 2023, the developers teased some of the changes players can look forward to. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for League, listed a...
dotesports.com
League fans only want one skin for the holidays, but Riot won’t give it to them
Holiday-themed skins in League of Legends are some of the most anticipated cosmetics among fans each year. Whether it be through the Snow Day, Sugar Rush, or new Winterblessed skin lines, Riot Games enthralls fans with the champions it decides to dress for the winter season. Yet as new champions...
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
dotesports.com
What does Scaramouche mean in Genshin Impact? The story behind Scaramouche’s name
The new Genshin Impact update 3.3 brought a new five-star character to Teyvat and he has many names. Wanderer, Scaramouche, The Balladeer, Kunikuzushi, and many other names have been given to him by the community, and like many characters’ names in Genshin, they all have a deep meaning behind them.
Comments / 0