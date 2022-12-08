Chamber might be ‘out of the meta,’ but 100T say they’re not ‘in trouble’ like other top VALORANT teams

Earlier this week, a series of changes came to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode, with the mode’s longstanding map, the Howling Abyss, receiving its first major set of changes since it was introduced in 2013. The historic map gained several new features, including the growth of an extra bush in the middle of the map, as well as the addition of Hexgates, which were initially brought to Summoner’s Rift last preseason.

