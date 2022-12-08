The flu is back with a vengeance. As the San Francisco Bay Area faces a winter "tridemic" of COVD-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Marin County health officer Dr. Matt Willis says that for the first time since before 2020, he's just as worried about the flu's impact as he is COVID's impact. According to Willis, a staggering 1 in 3 people in Marin County who are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory virus are testing positive for influenza. For reference, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a test positivity rate of 8% was considered very high.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO