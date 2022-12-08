Read full article on original website
SFGate
1 Dead In Crash On I-880 Monday Morning
OAKLAND (BCN) A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road. The man was driving a...
Rock slide on Highway 101 damages several vehicles in Marin
A rock slide closed southbound Highway 101 past Rodeo Avenue in Marin County on Monday morning, impacting all lands of traffic, officials said.
SFGate
1 Dead In Suspected Dui Collision
One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to...
SFGate
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting SF paramedics, carjacking ambulance
A man suspected of assaulting paramedics and stealing their ambulance in August has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. Francisco Vargas-Osario, 33, was arrested Thursday near Seventh and Minna streets in San Francisco and charged with two counts of attempted murder,...
SFGate
Boy Slain, Man In Critical Condition Following Shooting Friday Night
OAKLAND (BCN) A boy was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.
SFGate
Flooding From Rain Closes Roadway Saturday Night
GILROY (BCN) A roadway is closed in Gilroy due to flooding from this weekend's rainstorms. Miller Avenue, west of Uvas Parkway and adjacent to Christmas Hill Park, is closed due to flooding at Silva's Crossing. Gilroy police advise motorists to avoid the area and to take alternate routes. The road...
Smoke visible for miles as Oakland fire crews battle big rig fire
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Father of 4 young children dies in San Francisco motorcycle crash
He died close to the Harley-Davidson store where he was a manager.
Police arrest suspect hiding inside In-N-Out bathroom following theft at Target
Police made two arrests in the case.
SFGate
Man Found Guilty For Murdering Stockton Karate Studio Owner
Last week a 37-year-old man was found guilty for the first-degree murder of a Stockton karate studio owner, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said. Dontae Alfonso Wilburn was found guilty of killing of Rodney Hu during a hit-and-run at a parking lot in the 2300 block of W. Hammer Lane on May 2, 2020.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Santa Cruz. County through 1130 PM PST... At 1053 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Santa Cruz, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in...
SFGate
Pea Soup Andersen’s has delighted Calif. travelers with decades of soup
Anyone who’s done the interminable drive on Interstate 5 between San Francisco and Los Angeles will tell you: It is deeply boring. It is flat and beige, with its most notable sensory experience coming through the nose, thanks to Harris Feeding Company near Coalinga (sample Google review: “smells like my bathroom after i have some spicy del taco food”).
SFGate
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
The flu is back with a vengeance. As the San Francisco Bay Area faces a winter "tridemic" of COVD-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Marin County health officer Dr. Matt Willis says that for the first time since before 2020, he's just as worried about the flu's impact as he is COVID's impact. According to Willis, a staggering 1 in 3 people in Marin County who are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory virus are testing positive for influenza. For reference, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a test positivity rate of 8% was considered very high.
Flood advisories issued for parts of the North Bay amid heavy rain
The advisories apply to low-lying areas in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
Bay Area storm expected to bring most rain 'so far this year'
A storm is forecast to arrive in the Bay Area late Friday night and dump heavy rain.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
