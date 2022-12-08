Read full article on original website
Related
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning
Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
How To Thank Your Amazon Driver So They Get $5 From Amazon
The thank you's will add up big this holiday season!
Amazon is giving away free Echo Dots and smart plugs for Cyber Week
When it comes to the best free stuff from Amazon, nothing beats free money. That’s why you definitely need to see our guide on Amazon gift card deals that let you score free Amazon credit. But there are other great freebies lurking on Amazon. And in this guide, the...
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Here’s the simple way Amazon customers can show delivery drivers appreciation this holiday season
Since Amazon opened its digital doors in 1994, not only has selection grown, but so has the ability to deliver quickly and conveniently. So much so, that we hit a major package milestone—15 billion Amazon packages delivered in the U.S. But for drivers, it’s more than just the packages that they deliver—they form relationships with customers, provide support to the community in tough moments, and sometimes play the role of the unexpected hero.
The Daily South
Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off
Ever walked into a tiny thrift store or estate sale off a rest stop in the middle of nowhere and discovered an antique nightstand the likes of which you’ve been hunting for years? Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront captures that same feeling: Hidden treasures that add the finishing touch to any space, and for staggering discounts.
'Alexa, Thank My Driver': Amazon Is Giving $5 Million In Tips To Amazon Drivers
Amazon is making it easy for customers to tip their drivers with any Amazon Alexa device or the Amazon mobile shopping app for a limited time.
Amazon's top 10 best-selling items of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Fire TV Stick, Apple AirPods, and more helped the online retailer hit big over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
10 tips to save money shopping on Amazon this holiday season – including free trials to trading items
AMAZON has some hidden deals all year long, and now, the best tips for snagging top holiday savings have been revealed. From student discounts to free movies and shows, there are many tips to save money when shopping on Amazon. There are over 160million people who pay for Amazon Prime...
50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones
Save big on popular brands like Bose, KitchenAid, and Bissell.
WPTV
This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
ZDNet
Show your Amazon delivery driver some love (and money) by saying 'Alexa, thank my driver'
Amazon just announced an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and, in this case, it's coming straight from the customer. By saying "Alexa, thank my driver," your thanks will be sent to the person that brought you your last delivery and, if they're one of the first one million to receive thanks this way, they'll also get $5 from Amazon.
iheart.com
Amazon's $5 'Thank My Driver' Promotion Reached Its Limit Within 24 Hours
Amazon recently launched a promotion where customers were able to thank their delivery drivers by giving them a $5 tip, courtesy of Amazon. According to Fox 11, the promotion was supposed to go on through December 21st or until they reached 1 million "thank you's." But within 24 hours of the promotion launching, they reached their 1 million "thank you" tips. LOVE THAT! Reaching their goal means that customers won't be pressing that option to give delivery drivers a $5 tip. Amazon has also stated that the "five drivers who received the most 'thank-yous' during this promo will be receiving a $10,000 bonus along with an extra $10,000 to donate to the charity of their choice."
ZDNet
The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart
If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
What is Amazon Outlet?
Amazon Outlet is an online store where Amazon sells overstocked products at cheap prices. From shoes to electronics, Amazon Outlet has plenty of overstocked goods in almost every category. Making the most of Amazon Outlet. Amazon Outlet is just a virtual outlet within Amazon, it's not a separate entity or...
MySanAntonio
Instant's popular single-serve coffee maker is 40% off on Amazon
If you’re anything like me, you have to get your morning coffee in before functioning properly. But sometimes you don't feel like brewing a full pot, or you might not have enough counter space for a standard-sized coffee maker. That’s why single-serve machines are so popular these days, and Amazon has a great deal on one right now.
Gamespot
PS5 Restock Tracker: Best Buy Still Has Consoles In Stock
Best Buy hosted a PS5 restock on December 5, specifically for Totaltech members. The restock focused squarely on the God of War Ragnarok bundles (both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital). Though the consoles sold out for online shipping orders, it appears you might be able to order one to pick up at your local store. Additionally, a Totaltech membership isn't required at this time. You can also order the Call of Duty bundle ($570) right now.
ZDNet
The 18 best Amazon security camera deals: Get Ring and Blink on sale for the holidays
Times are tight for many Americans and, being knee-deep into the holiday season, extra savings are a welcome sight. If you're in the market for a new video doorbell or a set of security cameras for you or a loved one these holidays, both Ring and Blink are two brands you can't go wrong with. Add in some extra savings from Amazon, and you'll be set to give the gift of security.
Amazon and Walmart Add Tech to Boost Buying and Fulfillment
Amazon and Walmart are hoping new tech will make the holidays a little less difficult. While no one thought 2022’s busy season was ever going to be easy, the embrace and use of new digital processes — in stores, websites and warehouses — by the top two retailers is trying to make it so.
Report: Amazon Could Be Readying to Lay Off 10,000 Workers
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times on Monday. According to the report, these cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of over 1 million and 3% of its corporate employees.
Comments / 0