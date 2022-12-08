Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Rex Brown to miss remainder of Pantera's South American shows after contracting COVID-19
Bass duties look like they'll be shared by Cattle Decapitation's Derek Engemann and former Down bassist Bobby Landgraf for the band's two remaining shows in São Paulo, Brazil. Rex Brown has announced that he will miss the remainder of Pantera’s ongoing South America tour after falling ill with COVID-19.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet Candy, the Pittsburgh metal band even heavier than Code Orange
Fueled by the guitar tag team of Michael Quick and Steve Di Genco, Candy's uncompromising sound is a vulgar display of modern metal power. Positioning themselves as the heavier, more chaotic sibling of Pittsburgh metallers Code Orange – which is, indeed, a feat in and of itself – Richmond, Virginia upstarts Candy have made ripples in the underground hardcore and metal scenes since their debut three-track demo in 2017.
Guitar World Magazine
How the Les Paul transformed from elegant jazz guitar to rock ’n’ roll's weapon of choice
Gibson’s Mat Koehler has spent countless hours tracing the history of the company’s iconic electrics. We join him to learn more about the first 10 years of the Les Paul's history. As Senior Director of Product Development at Gibson, Mat Koehler is behind the company’s drive for maximum...
Guitar World Magazine
Myles Kennedy bought one of Walter Becker’s guitars – and it ended up inspiring Alter Bridge’s longest-ever song
The late Steely Dan man's Alembic baritone was snapped up at auction in 2019, and was a driving force behind one of Alter Bridge's best new riffs. When Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti teamed up to release Alter Bridge’s most recent album, Pawns & Kings, earlier this year, it brought with it an array of characteristically infectious electric guitar riffs – the heaviest of which, it was recently revealed, were actually written by Kennedy.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the rhythm and lead secrets of Mark Knopfler with this in-depth guitar lesson
Known for his superb guitar playing, unique sound and deep ‘rough cut’ vocal tones, Mark Knopfler is nothing short of a modern musical genius. One of the truly all-time great guitar players, he is much more even than that, being a singer, songwriter, film soundtrack composer, and producer.
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel officially launches dazzling Sin City Sparkle-finished Pro-Mod Style 1 model
That six-string was the limited-edition Sin City Sparkle-finished one, which staked a claim as arguably the most eye-catching guitar from the past 12 months. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff...
Guitar World Magazine
One of Prince’s customized Thinline Teles has gone up for sale on Reverb
The Chuck Orr-tweaked guitar is said to be in good condition, and is up for sale via UK dealer Gear Emporium. A Telecaster that once belonged to Prince has come up for sale via online retail platform Reverb.com. While Prince is best known for his use of custom-made Cloud guitars...
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Lukather talks jamming with Eddie Van Halen, and the time Prince gave him the silent treatment
The Toto guitarist waxed lyrical on his illustrious career in a new conversation recorded at Hollywood's Sunset Sound. A prolific session musician outside of his role in long-standing rock outfit Toto, Steve Lukather has played electric guitar with some of the biggest names in music over the course of his career.
Guitar World Magazine
Rex Brown misses Pantera show in Santiago, Chile after reported “health issues”
Former Cattle Decapitation bassist and Phil Anselmo collaborator Derek Engemann assumed low-end duties for the event. The newly reformed Pantera are now well into the swing of their highly-anticipated 2022 run of dates, after kicking things off last week (December 2) with their first show in 21 years at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine
Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy and Billy Sheehan revive The Winery Dogs with energetic new single, Xanadu
The lick-heavy lead single is the first to be lifted from the supergroup's first studio album in 8 years, III. The Winery Dogs – the supergroup headed up by Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy and Billy Sheehan – have announced they will be releasing their first studio album in eight years in just over two months’ time.
Guitar World Magazine
Video lesson: Nick Campbell on how to play What's Going On by Marvin Gaye
Ever since Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On hit the airwaves back in 1971, James Jamerson has remained one of the most revered bass players in the instrument's history. So much so that you voted him the third greatest bass player of all time in our poll to find the 100 greatest bass players of all time.
guitar.com
“This is a one-to-one copy… they stole our power supply”: Thomas Blug accuses Blackstar of plagiarising BluGuitar’s Amp1 for the Amped 1
BluGuitar founder Thomas Blug has accused Blackstar Amps of “stealing” parts of the design for BluGuitars Amp1 in its Amped 1 unit. In a lengthy livestream on YouTube, Blug compared the BluGuitar Amp1 to the Blackstar Amped 1. As well as noting the similar names, he noted that he preferred the sound of his own company’s product. While he conceded that tone preference was subjective, Blug was much more critical when it came to comparing the two products’ internals.
TechRadar
These inexpensive wooden headphones made me dump high-end audio
Given my job as an audio writer, it's hardly a rare occurrence that a pair of box-fresh contenders for our best headphones roundup arrives at my desk, are slipped over my head (by me – I don't require a servant for everything) and proceed to envelop me in a glorious sonic bubble for several hours.
Casio's stunning 30th anniversary G-Shock Frogman is inspired by poison dart frogs
The analog diving watch is due to go on sale in Japan early next year, and is likely to get a global release later
Comments / 0