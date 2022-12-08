BluGuitar founder Thomas Blug has accused Blackstar Amps of “stealing” parts of the design for BluGuitars Amp1 in its Amped 1 unit. In a lengthy livestream on YouTube, Blug compared the BluGuitar Amp1 to the Blackstar Amped 1. As well as noting the similar names, he noted that he preferred the sound of his own company’s product. While he conceded that tone preference was subjective, Blug was much more critical when it came to comparing the two products’ internals.

5 DAYS AGO