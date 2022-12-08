Georgia Bulldogs runner Victoria Schneider first to sign with Gamble Sports Modeling's NIL agency

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Peach Bowl History Says UGA vs OSU Will Be Close
College Football has been home to numerous iconic bowl games for decades now. The prestige of iconic matchups such as the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, or even the Sugar Bowl often times transcend college football with their instantly recognizable names and venues. But oftentimes, people forget to mention one other legendary matchup. The Peach Bowl.
Revamped Georgia roster, new head coach Mike White giving Bulldog basketball fans hope
Although the season is still very young, the Georgia men’s basketball team is giving its fans reasons to finally feel optimistic after four mostly disappointing years under previous coach Tom Crean. With new coach Mike White and with a host of new faces, the Bulldogs (7-3) have already won...
How Kirby Smart Killed 7 year's worth of Narratives in 365 Days
In a relatively short amount of time. Kirby Smart has become one of, if not the top dog in the college football coaching world. So much so that some experts have deemed Smart "The Next Nick Saban" or labeled his team "The Next Dynasty in College Football". Plus, with a freshly signed 10 year $112 million dollar contract, the Bulldogs head coach and Georgia program seem to have just scratched the surface of their continued greatness.
Henry County Water Authority offering winter fishing, weatherization tips
McDONOUGH — With the first official day of winter approaching on Dec. 21, the Henry County Water Authority is encouraging its customers to weatherize their homes, while offering a few weekends for them to enjoy winter fishing when that work is done. The Tussahaw Reservoir – the only one...
Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon
STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
Henry County Fire Rescue lays to rest Henry County's first fire chief
McDONOUGH — Members of the Henry County Fire Rescue Honor Guard laid to rest the county’s first ever fire chief on Dec. 3. Thomas Anthony Farah, 87, was named the first leader of the fire department in 1974.
