Saratoga, CA

SFGate

1 Dead In Crash On I-880 Monday Morning

OAKLAND (BCN) A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road. The man was driving a...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Flooding From Rain Closes Roadway Saturday Night

GILROY (BCN) A roadway is closed in Gilroy due to flooding from this weekend's rainstorms. Miller Avenue, west of Uvas Parkway and adjacent to Christmas Hill Park, is closed due to flooding at Silva's Crossing. Gilroy police advise motorists to avoid the area and to take alternate routes. The road...
GILROY, CA
SFGate

1 Dead In Suspected Dui Collision

One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Boy Slain, Man In Critical Condition Following Shooting Friday Night

OAKLAND (BCN) A boy was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting SF paramedics, carjacking ambulance

A man suspected of assaulting paramedics and stealing their ambulance in August has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. Francisco Vargas-Osario, 33, was arrested Thursday near Seventh and Minna streets in San Francisco and charged with two counts of attempted murder,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
OXNARD, CA
SFGate

Man Found Guilty For Murdering Stockton Karate Studio Owner

Last week a 37-year-old man was found guilty for the first-degree murder of a Stockton karate studio owner, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said. Dontae Alfonso Wilburn was found guilty of killing of Rodney Hu during a hit-and-run at a parking lot in the 2300 block of W. Hammer Lane on May 2, 2020.
STOCKTON, CA

