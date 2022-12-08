Read full article on original website
Get the 1st Look at the MAC X Whitney Houston Ultra-Glamorous Makeup Collection
Prepare to get emotional! The long awaited MAC x Whitney Houston collection drops on December 8 and every product in the line embodies the iconic beauty and spirit of the late songstress. Named for Nippy (the nickname Whitney’s father gave her as a child) and inspired by the diva’s favorite glam shades and looks, the […]
M.A.C. Cosmetics’ Newest Collection Celebrates Whitney Houston's Legacy
While everyone waits for the highly anticipated Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody to premiere later this December, M.A.C. Cosmetics is gifting Houston fans everywhere something very special. In partnership with the Whitney Houston estate, the beauty brand is launching the limited-edition Whitney Houston collection on December 8 in honor of the legendary singer.
MAC Unveils Limited-Edition Makeup Collection Inspired by Whitney Houston
In honor of Whitney Houston, MAC Cosmetics has launched a limited-edition makeup collection featuring cosmetics to create the late singer’s dewy skin, vibrant red lips and doe eyes. “Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” said...
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
Janelle Monae Elevates Dramatic Blazer Dress With 6-Inch Heeled Loafers at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Janelle Monáe pulled up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala pink carpet, donning her whimsical-signature style. As a presenter at the occasion, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer wore a dramatically structured blazer dress with a collared shirt adorned with a black and white bow tie. The dress was complete with three buttons, distinct pockets, white stitching, and sleeve cutouts at the fingertips. Monáe accessorized with asymmetric pearl earrings and a gray and gold top-handle mini-bag. Her vibrant hair was styled into a perfect pin curl, making way for her red lipstick that coordinated with her red manicure. The singer coupled...
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
Jada Pinkett-Smith Commands Attention for ‘Emancipation’ in Dramatic Gown & 5-Inch Heels on Red Carpet for Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jada Pinkett-Smith made the red carpet a family affair while at the premiere of Apple TV+’s new film “Emancipation” starring her husband, Will Smith. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance at Regency Village Theatre for the occasion in a Stéphane Rolland gown. The high-low couture piece, part of the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection, included a mock-neck bodice with cape sleeves embellished...
The Lip Bar taps gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly for a collection of her favorite things
The limited-edition kit is available online and at TLB’s flagship Detroit store
Viola Davis is Leather-Wrapped in Matching Jumpsuit & Pumps for Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame Ceremony
Viola Davis was sharply suited for Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony today. The special occasion also served as a reunion for the two co-stars of 2011’s “The Help” and 2014’s “Get on Up” — who have been friends for over 20 years. For the occasion, Davis wore a sharp black leather jumpsuit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a long-legged silhouette with a buttoned front and sharp collar, given a bohemian spin from a knotted attached belt. Her single-piece outfit was sharply layered with a long black coat in a double-breasted blazer-like style. Pink octagonal Swarovski crystal hoop earrings completed...
Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme
No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations
Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch. Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock...
Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year’s Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses
Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special once again, with a notable guest — none other than Dolly Parton. The second “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother, will air on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. EST. To announce the event, Cyrus and Parton posed in party-perfect style together. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble featured a sleek black bodycon minidress, creating a minimalist appearance. Parton, meanwhile, sparkled in a gold sequin-covered minidress with black trim, making a dynamic statement with gold earrings and a large black cocktail ring. When it came to footwear, the...
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
Garcelle Beauvais Shows Off the “Magical” Holiday Decor at Her House
Every Christmas decoration in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s Los Angeles home is wintry perfection. Garcelle Beauvais is back in the “Christmas mood” with her seasonal decorations. For the holidays last year, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member had a glamorous tree decked out with pink and purple ornaments. The Christmas tree also featured gold baubles, glittering ribbon, and pink flower ornaments.
British fashion industry pays tribute to the Queen: Brands including Burberry and Alexander McQueen take part in salute to the late monarch
The fashion industry has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in a special show at The Fashion Awards in salute to the late monarch. On Monday night, the late monarch was celebrated in a section titled 'the fashion salute show', featuring British brands including Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Christopher Kane. Naomi...
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Naomi Campbell Shimmers in Silver, Rita Ora Goes Browless: See the Stars at British Fashion Awards
They came to slay! The 2022 British Fashion Awards brought out Hollywood's most celebrated It Girls. The soiree, which kicked off in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 5, is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and "focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry," according to the event's website. Naomi Campbell, […]
