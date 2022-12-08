Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs hockey cleans house in weekend home stands
Glenwood Springs varsity hockey started the season off nicely by picking up two consecutive wins at home this past weekend. The now undefeated Demons beat Air Academy 11-1 Friday and Battle Mountain 9-3 Saturday. Glenwood Springs head coach Tim Cota said it was a good weekend. “We had a nice...
Glenwood boys close out Demon Invite basketball tourney with 1-point win over Coal Ridge, girls stay undefeated against Peak to Peak
The annual Demon Invitational Basketball Tournament took center stage at Glenwood Springs High School this weekend, with the home-standing Glenwood boys and girls hitting the court for three games each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. After a lopsided 65-40 loss on Thursday to the state’s top-ranked 3A team in the Faith...
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 175
Just after checking out of the Candlewood Suites Grand Junction Nw — which was my first stay ever in a Candlewood Suites hotel property — in Colorado after experiencing five national parks in Utah and Colorado National Monument on the outskirts of Grand Junction, I was on my way to driving to Denver when I decided to stop and take a photograph of something which I thought was unusual.
Flash freeze alert as winter storm bears down on Garfield County Monday into Wednesday
Be prepared for a flash freeze and extended snowfall for the next three days, weather forecasters and state highway officials are advising. Another winter storm, this one bringing up to 6 inches of new snow to Glenwood Springs, plus high winds and much colder temperatures, was expected to hit Garfield County Monday afternoon, Erin Walter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said.
Delta Drive in has New Owners
The TruVu Drive in Delta has new owners and new plans to embrace an old style.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
Next snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
UPDATE: I-70 westbound reopens Monday night, winter weather expected to continue into Wednesday
UPDATE 11:25 P.M. MONDAY, DEC. 12: Interstate 70 westbound at the West Glenwood Springs exit reopened late Monday night after closing for several hours following a wreck. School delays: Two area schools announced a delayed start on Tuesday due to the weather, Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs and Ross Montessori School in Carbondale. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. for Yampah and 11 a.m. for Ross.
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
What a View: Rockstar’s $18 Million Colorado Mansion is for Sale
If you want to live like a rockstar in Colorado, you need to buy a home once owned by a rock legend. Joe Cocker's 15,873 square-foot castle, known as Mad Dog Ranch, has impressive views of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the West Elk Mountains. Who is Joe Cocker. If...
Local holiday shopping has its advantages, even if it’s online
Online shopping is convenient and was exceptionally helpful during the pandemic. Many people have stayed with online shopping even after businesses fully re-opened. And, for people who still want to do their holiday shopping locally but can’t for accessibility and immunocompromised reasons, there are ways to shop remotely and still help local businesses.
Delta Egyptian Theater opens its doors for Christmas Movies
On December 17th the Egyptian Theater will host its first movie showings since it came under new ownership.
