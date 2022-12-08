ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs hockey cleans house in weekend home stands

Glenwood Springs varsity hockey started the season off nicely by picking up two consecutive wins at home this past weekend. The now undefeated Demons beat Air Academy 11-1 Friday and Battle Mountain 9-3 Saturday. Glenwood Springs head coach Tim Cota said it was a good weekend. “We had a nice...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood boys close out Demon Invite basketball tourney with 1-point win over Coal Ridge, girls stay undefeated against Peak to Peak

The annual Demon Invitational Basketball Tournament took center stage at Glenwood Springs High School this weekend, with the home-standing Glenwood boys and girls hitting the court for three games each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. After a lopsided 65-40 loss on Thursday to the state’s top-ranked 3A team in the Faith...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 175

Just after checking out of the Candlewood Suites Grand Junction Nw — which was my first stay ever in a Candlewood Suites hotel property — in Colorado after experiencing five national parks in Utah and Colorado National Monument on the outskirts of Grand Junction, I was on my way to driving to Denver when I decided to stop and take a photograph of something which I thought was unusual.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Flash freeze alert as winter storm bears down on Garfield County Monday into Wednesday

Be prepared for a flash freeze and extended snowfall for the next three days, weather forecasters and state highway officials are advising. Another winter storm, this one bringing up to 6 inches of new snow to Glenwood Springs, plus high winds and much colder temperatures, was expected to hit Garfield County Monday afternoon, Erin Walter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Next snowfall event arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: I-70 westbound reopens Monday night, winter weather expected to continue into Wednesday

UPDATE 11:25 P.M. MONDAY, DEC. 12: Interstate 70 westbound at the West Glenwood Springs exit reopened late Monday night after closing for several hours following a wreck. School delays: Two area schools announced a delayed start on Tuesday due to the weather, Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs and Ross Montessori School in Carbondale. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. for Yampah and 11 a.m. for Ross.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Local holiday shopping has its advantages, even if it’s online

Online shopping is convenient and was exceptionally helpful during the pandemic. Many people have stayed with online shopping even after businesses fully re-opened. And, for people who still want to do their holiday shopping locally but can’t for accessibility and immunocompromised reasons, there are ways to shop remotely and still help local businesses.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

