ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lochearn, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnav.com

An Annapolis Man Killed, another Injured in Car Crash in Davidsonville on Sunday

Two Annapolis men were driving on a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 when it crashed into a guardrail on Defense Highway on Sunday. Police say the car jumped over the guardrail and crashed into a tree. The 29-year-old passenger, Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, suffered fatal injuries, while the 22-year-old driver Suandin Gregarop Lopez suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there's a sharp turn on the roadway where the vehicle crashed, and it appears the vehicle could not navigate it. The state medical examiner is to determine the cause of death of the passenger.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed

BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify man killed in northeast Baltimore gas station shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man killed in a double shooting at a gas station at the Northwood Shopping Center. Police say 56-year-old Albert Stevenson Jr. was killed in the shooting. One other person was hurt in the gunfire. Police also identified a man killed...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police make arrest in Cockeysville homicide investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Cockeysville homicide, police in Baltimore County confirmed Monday. According to police, detectives charged Timothy Brice with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Officers responded to the crime scene...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

$8K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of person who killed pregnant woman

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $8,000 for information that will lead police to the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Northeast Baltimore.Jaymyra Burrell,19, was shot in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on Dec. 4, according to authorities.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in gas station double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed, and another was hospitalized in a Northeast Baltimore double shooting. Police say they responded to the scene near Havenwood Road at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body. A second...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in her husband's deadly crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx, alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on Sept. 21 after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of an Alabama interstate. Kelsie Platt, 28, said she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
ALABAMA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a woman was shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection Saturday night. Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy