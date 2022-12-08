Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Family searching for answers as Baltimore County Police look for driver in deadly crash
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — A deadly car accident has left a Baltimore County family heartbroken and in desperate need of answers. Jessica Crouch and her mother Robyn were just seconds from their home on September 1st when a car accident changed everything. Jessica says she was making a left...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle loses control, lands on roof in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal Anne Arundel County crash is under investigation, police say. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash scene Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. near St. Stephens Church Road. A police investigation revealed: As a 1995 Mitsubishi was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy near Rt. 450 when...
wnav.com
An Annapolis Man Killed, another Injured in Car Crash in Davidsonville on Sunday
Two Annapolis men were driving on a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 when it crashed into a guardrail on Defense Highway on Sunday. Police say the car jumped over the guardrail and crashed into a tree. The 29-year-old passenger, Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, suffered fatal injuries, while the 22-year-old driver Suandin Gregarop Lopez suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there's a sharp turn on the roadway where the vehicle crashed, and it appears the vehicle could not navigate it. The state medical examiner is to determine the cause of death of the passenger.
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed
BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man killed in northeast Baltimore gas station shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man killed in a double shooting at a gas station at the Northwood Shopping Center. Police say 56-year-old Albert Stevenson Jr. was killed in the shooting. One other person was hurt in the gunfire. Police also identified a man killed...
foxbaltimore.com
Police make arrest in Cockeysville homicide investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Cockeysville homicide, police in Baltimore County confirmed Monday. According to police, detectives charged Timothy Brice with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Officers responded to the crime scene...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed in Arbutus, say Baltimore County Police
ARBUTUS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Arbutus last night, and police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4400 block of Wilkens Avenue at about 5 p.m. on December 12.
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A pair of 14-year-olds were arrested in Prince George's County, Md. on Saturday after they allegedly carjacked a female rideshare driver at gunpoint, Prince George's police said. The driver called 911 after the incident in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple...
foxbaltimore.com
POLICE: 1 person shot in the back while running from armed suspect in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a Southn Baltimore shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon. At approximately 12:43PM, a patrol officer was in the area of the South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue when the officer heard discharging. A short time later, officials say the officer observed an unknown...
$8K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of person who killed pregnant woman
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $8,000 for information that will lead police to the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Northeast Baltimore.Jaymyra Burrell,19, was shot in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on Dec. 4, according to authorities.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in gas station double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed, and another was hospitalized in a Northeast Baltimore double shooting. Police say they responded to the scene near Havenwood Road at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body. A second...
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old arrested, charged with 1st degree murder, handgun, drug violations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in connection to a Baltimore City homicide. Members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds at an apartment near Ramblewood Road on December 9, 2022 just after 9 a.m. An identified "Ghost gun" and...
One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting
One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
Cash Reward Offered After Triple Stabbing In Langley Park Parking Lot
Police have released photos of a suspect in connection to a triple stabbing that occurred in a Langley Park parking lot over the weekend in an attempt to identify them, authorities say. The suspect allegedly stabbed three victims in a parking lot located in the 1400 block of University Boulevard...
Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say
Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended. A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they...
foxbaltimore.com
Widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in her husband's deadly crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx, alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on Sept. 21 after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of an Alabama interstate. Kelsie Platt, 28, said she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a woman was shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection Saturday night. Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
