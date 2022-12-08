Read full article on original website
chattanoogacw.com
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
WTVC
"Gray area:" Why wasn't East Ridge city code enforced for Budgetel before it closed?
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — As a judge lays out how the Budgetel in East Ridge can open once again there are questions about why a city ordinance already in place wasn’t being followed in the first place, and whose job it was to enforce it. "The roadmap to...
WTVC
Volunteering at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Help and volunteering is always needed at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Learn more from Dominique Brandt about volunteering at the Foxwood Food Center and the year end giving event.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
12-12 Breaking: Charleston Seeks New Building
The signage at 9017 Hiwassee Street still reads "PET EMERGENCY" with thePhoto byor from Weichert Realty. Charleston News Break has been notified that Charleston, TN officials has an interest in possibly purchasing the former BMPEC Pet Emergency Clinic's located at 9017 Hiwasse Street (State highway 11, which is maintained by the State of Tennessee).
WTVC
Meet Shadow the Racoon from the Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Meet Shadow the Racoon from the Chattanooga Zoo! Also make sure to visit the Chattanooga zoo to see the Asian Lantern Festival. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
35-Year-Old Bobby Hickman Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Dayton (Dayton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dayton on Sunday night. The accident happened close to Cliftview Lane on Cranmore Cove Road at around 8:30 p.m. Bobby Hickman, 35, the driver, was traveling north when he crossed the center line and veered off the road to the left.
WTVC
Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
WTVC
Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
WTVC
SWAT team members shoot man who confronted officers in Murphy, NC, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Murphy, North Carolina is now recovering in a Chattanooga hospital after SWAT team members were forced to shoot him after he confronted officers, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. A post on Facebook from the sheriff's office says the incident happened...
WTVC
Man shot during potential robbery Monday, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot during a potential robbery Monday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened in the area of 2300 Block of East 18th Street:. CPD says the potential robbery appeared to be by two men. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
WTVCFOX
Man, woman both shot after 'domestic' dispute in Chattanooga Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An shooting police describe as 'domestic in nature' left a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in Chattanooga early Tuesday morning. Police say both victims were shot once, and both were rushed to the hospital -- the woman with life-threatening injuries, and the man with non-life-threatening injuries.
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: Don't Handle Your Case Alone
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks from McMahan Law Firm talk about not handling your case alone!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Chattanooga baker makes roughly 1,000 cupcakes each month for local charities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga baker is truly serving up something sweet. Dan "The Cakeman" Carey is using his talent in the kitchen to help kids in need. We surprised him with help from our partners at the McMahan Law Firm for Pay it Forward. What Dan "the Cakeman"...
WTVCFOX
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow Up
Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2016.Photo byor from facebook.com. This is a follow up piece based on a public meeting that took place on November 20th at the Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston, TN. There, the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society hosted Ranger Logan Cammarata, who discussed many Cherokee Christmas traditions and how these ideas of Christmas mixed with the Cherokee Nation.
police1.com
Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed
TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
WTVC
Bomb threat made on Hamilton County school bus Monday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A bomb threat was made on a Hamilton County Department of Education school bus Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. HCSO located the bus and evacuated it so deputies could search it. They say no threat was found. HCSO says there is no threat...
telecompetitor.com
Chattanooga is on the Cutting Edge Again: Will Others Follow its Quantum Network Lead?
When Chattanooga power company EPB pursues a new fiber network initiative, it’s worth taking that initiative seriously. Ten years ago, EPB was the first to build a citywide gigabit fiber network, which generated tremendous economic benefits by luring entrepreneurs to the community to use the network. EPB now hopes to do the same with the quantum network it has built.
WTVC
Attorney files class-action suit on behalf of former Budgetel residents
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another lawsuit is being filed on behalf of a former Budgetel resident, after many were evicted from the motel with little notice last month. There are over 10 defendants in this lawsuit, filed by Attorney Robin Flores, including the City of East Ridge, the Hamilton country government and multiple East ridge antique stores and businesses.
