Chattanooga, TN

wasteadvantagemag.com

Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste

A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-12 Breaking: Charleston Seeks New Building

The signage at 9017 Hiwassee Street still reads "PET EMERGENCY" with thePhoto byor from Weichert Realty. Charleston News Break has been notified that Charleston, TN officials has an interest in possibly purchasing the former BMPEC Pet Emergency Clinic's located at 9017 Hiwasse Street (State highway 11, which is maintained by the State of Tennessee).
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVC

Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Man shot during potential robbery Monday, Chattanooga Police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot during a potential robbery Monday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened in the area of 2300 Block of East 18th Street:. CPD says the potential robbery appeared to be by two men. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow Up

Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2016.Photo byor from facebook.com. This is a follow up piece based on a public meeting that took place on November 20th at the Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston, TN. There, the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society hosted Ranger Logan Cammarata, who discussed many Cherokee Christmas traditions and how these ideas of Christmas mixed with the Cherokee Nation.
CHARLESTON, TN
police1.com

Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed

TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
DADE COUNTY, GA
telecompetitor.com

Chattanooga is on the Cutting Edge Again: Will Others Follow its Quantum Network Lead?

When Chattanooga power company EPB pursues a new fiber network initiative, it’s worth taking that initiative seriously. Ten years ago, EPB was the first to build a citywide gigabit fiber network, which generated tremendous economic benefits by luring entrepreneurs to the community to use the network. EPB now hopes to do the same with the quantum network it has built.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Attorney files class-action suit on behalf of former Budgetel residents

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another lawsuit is being filed on behalf of a former Budgetel resident, after many were evicted from the motel with little notice last month. There are over 10 defendants in this lawsuit, filed by Attorney Robin Flores, including the City of East Ridge, the Hamilton country government and multiple East ridge antique stores and businesses.
EAST RIDGE, TN

