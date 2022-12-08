Twinkling lights, unwrapping Christmas gifts, and counting down the minutes until 2023 arrives is only half of what’s on the agenda; Sagittarius season is bringing other kinds of good tidings and great joy. As the mutable fire sign of the zodiac, the Archer is all about connecting with your hope, aspirations, and ideals. Though it may not be the most realistic season, it’s certainly one of the most adventurous. Before this season commences, the upcoming astrology is inviting you to embrace the unknown. Your December 12, 2022 weekly horoscope is bound to distort reality a bit, but in order to dream big, you have to look past what logic is telling you and embrace the endless possibilities. Who says the sky has to be the limit?

2 DAYS AGO