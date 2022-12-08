Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Fall River police investigating the dumping of mattresses in the city
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WJAR) — Fall River police are investigating the dumping of more than a dozen mattresses near the city's water supply. It happened late Friday night on Wilson Road. Police say they will continue to review security camera footage from the area - but so far, they...
Turnto10.com
SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough man dies following crash on I-295 in Smithfield
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Attleborough man died following a crash on I-295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. Smithfield police and rescue crews responded to I-295 southbound near the George Washington Highway overpass around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. Investigators say 56-year-old...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island man dies following motorcycle crash in Stonington
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island man has died following a motorcycle crash on I-95 in Stonington, Connecticut. The Connecticut State Police Department identified the victim as 55-year-old George Werrbach of Charlestown. Investigators say Werrbach was traveling north on I-95 near Exit 91 when it traveled off the right shoulder...
Turnto10.com
Truck crashes through fence, into garage in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A truck crashed through a fence and into a garage in Bellingham on Monday morning. The crash happened on Ernie Drive at about 7:15 a.m. It's not clear if slick roads caused by Sunday's snowstorm were a factor. No additional information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Fall River day care broken into twice in 24 hours, owner says
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River day care owner is working to rebuild after her business was broken into twice in 24 hours. Natasia Machado has opened two day care centers in the area, and she was just weeks away from opening her third when someone broke into her business.
Turnto10.com
Singer suffers skull fracture in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A singer who performs around Rhode Island was involved in a car crash in Providence early Saturday morning. Ron Giorgio's cousin told NBC 10 News that Giorgio suffered a skull fracture and was stable. Giorgio was singing at The Centerdale Revival in North Providence on...
Turnto10.com
Woman dies in Foxborough crash
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman died in a car crash that shut down part of the highway in Foxborough on Saturday night. According to NBC Boston, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says 88-year-old Olga Perry died in a crash on Route 140 at Lakeview Road. Officials say...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
Turnto10.com
SUV struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
Providence police said an SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night. No injuries were reported. The crash happened near Chestnut and Pine streets. Police said four people were in an SUV that was hit by another car, which took off. Authorities said they believe the weather may have...
Turnto10.com
Providence man found guilty of murder in 2021 shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man was found guilty of the murder of 23-year-old Andrei Bonilla and the domestic assault of a woman in a shooting last year, prosecutors said Monday. Last week, a jury found Andrew Mangru, 23, guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count...
Turnto10.com
Former power plant in New Bedford to be imploded
(WJAR) — Update:. The implosion has been rescheduled due to wind conditions. A former power plant in New Bedford is set to be imploded on Tuesday. The former NStar power plant is 160 feet tall and has been wired with explosives. For more than 75 years it provided power...
Turnto10.com
Kindergarten student accused of bringing airsoft gun to Providence school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a kindergarten student at Times2 Academy brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Police said school administrators told an officer that students reported another student showed them a gun in his backpack. The principals checked the backpack and found the gun,...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts police officer pleads guilty to indecent assault
(AP) — Prosecutors say a Natick police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery related to the inappropriate touching of a female dispatcher. The county prosecutor and Natick police chief say the officer remains on unpaid administrative leave and that the Select Board is...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police host visit with Santa Claus
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Santa Claus touched down in Warwick on Saturday with loud cheers and jingle bells. The Pontiac Police Substation was transformed into the North Pole. Families were able to enjoy some holiday goodies and take a photo with Santa. The department said the visit and family...
Turnto10.com
Boston welcomes first female bomb squad technician
A Boston police sergeant is the city's first woman to be certified as a bomb squad technician. WCVB-TV reported that 36-year-old Chrissy Carr has always loved helping people and working alongside her brothers and sisters in blue on the bomb squad. Her first experience of what it would be like...
Turnto10.com
Middletown shelter struggles to get large dog breeds adopted
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — If you're looking for a new furry friend, Potter League for Animals in Middletown has you covered. Shelter officials created a discounted adoption campaign for some of their dogs that are having a hard time getting adopted. Visitors have the chance to a blocky-headed dog...
Turnto10.com
Feinstein at Broad Street one of two Providence elementary schools to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street is one of two Providence elementary schools that will close next year, staffers learned at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. A staff meeting was also held at the Carl G. Lauro Elementary School, but the fate of that...
Turnto10.com
Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
Turnto10.com
Boston-area commuters celebrate opening of Green Line Extension
BOSTON (AP) — Boston-area commuters celebrated the opening of a major extension of the region's mass transit system. The so-called GLX project extends the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Green Line from downtown Boston to nearby Medford. Hundreds of excited riders gathered in the pre-dawn hours Monday to hop on the first train headed into Boston from Medford, cheering as the train approached.
