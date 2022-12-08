ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOKI FOX 23

Final designs for Tulsa’s Center of the Universe unveiled

TULSA, Okla. — Final design plans for the remodel of the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa were unveiled to the public Monday. Planners have been getting public feedback on what to do with the space over the past ten months. The final plans include green spaces, picnic...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sculptor finalizing Marjorie Tallchief statue after original was stolen

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Historical Society & Museum confirmed the Marjorie Tallchief statue is back from the foundry and in the grinding and chasing process after the original was previously stolen in late April of this year. Tulsa came together and the museum was able to raise enough money...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run

TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday. “6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Abmas makes more history as ORU tops Liberty

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 26 points as Oral Roberts beat Liberty 84-70 on Monday night. Abmas also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (8-3). Kareem Thompson scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor. Issac McBride was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Max Abmas drops 31 as ORU blast Central Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. -- — Max Abmas scored 31 points as Oral Roberts beat Central Arkansas 111-78 on Saturday night. Abmas added five assists for the Golden Eagles (7-3). Carlos Jurgens scored 18 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Issac McBride shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police share photos with scout trooper and Bane

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) recently shared some pictures of themselves with a scout trooper from the “Star Wars” movies and the “Batman” villain Bane. In a social media post, TPD said they were out “protecting Tulsa from the Galactic Empire and...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest third suspect in midtown Tulsa murder investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a third suspect in a homicide outside of a midtown Tulsa hookah lounge in May. Police arrested Darius McGee Monday night for the murder of 17-year-old Corlin Jones. McGee had been on the run since May. Police said Jones was shot in the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New York based artist’s solo show to be displayed in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A New York based artist’s solo show will be coming to the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition during January, according to a press release from Compo Arts. The release said Charles Compo’s solo show, “Psychodramatic Landscapes,” will last from Jan. 6 to Jan. 26. The show first debuted in New York City in November.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Master plan for Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area unveiled

TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Kirkpatrick Heights Planning Committee and Partner Tulsa unveiled the finalized master plan for the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area at Fulton Street Books and Coffee. Jonathan Butler with Partner Tulsa said the plan encompasses 56 acres, bordered by Pine Street to the north,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso Christmas Parade held on Saturday morning

OWASSO, Okla. — The annual Owasso Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade took place at Smith Farm Marketplace, near E. 96th St. N. and N. Garnett Rd., and lasted from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The theme of the parade was “A Sweet Candy Christmas.”...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters transport water almost a mile to reach Turley house fire

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) were faced with a challenge while responding to a Turley house fire Monday. Firefighters say the front room of the home, near Highway 75 and 76th Street North, was fully engulfed. TFD searched the home, giving the all clear that everyone...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

10 more flu deaths reported in Oklahoma, state health officials say

TULSA, Okla. — Ten more flu deaths have been reported in Oklahoma, according to new data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Three people have died due to flu-related illness in Tulsa County so far this flu season, according to state data. 524 people were hospitalized due...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Green Country families honor children who died with candle lighting ceremony

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Around 40 Green Country families gathered Sunday evening to honor babies and children who have died. The Shine the Light event took place in Claremore at Will Rogers Memorial Museum. It was part of worldwide Candle Lighting Day, which is a global event that supports grieving families across the world.
