Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Fire's Main Characters Ranked Worst To Best
With 11 seasons and over 200 episodes under its belt, "Chicago Fire" has become one of network television's most reliably impressive shows. First premiering in October 2012, the series has enjoyed more than a decade of programming and launched the "One Chicago" universe, which includes four Chicago-themed series; "Chicago Justice" was canceled after one season, but the other three have remained favorites among viewers.
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
3 Chicago Fire characters who probably won’t be back in season 11
Chicago Fire has had plenty of deaths over the years. In season 11 alone, we bore witness to the shocking death of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) when he attempted to rescue a civilian from a burning building. The characters who bite the dust are the one that are guaranteed not...
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Was Granted Permission To Use Live Ammunition In One Scene
After playing Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning, Jesse Lee Soffer recently left "Chicago P.D." in Season 10 much to fans' devastation. The show debuted in 2014 and is a beloved part of Chicago Wednesdays on NBC alongside "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med." The police drama follows the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, which handles organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and more.
Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Has Next To Nothing In Common With Hailey
Before landing her role on the One Chicago franchise show "Chicago P.D.," Tracy Spiridakos had already assembled a resume chock full of impressive small-screen credits. That includes appearances in lauded shows like "Supernatural," "The L Word," "Revolution," and "Bates Motel." It's safe to say, however, that landing the role of Detective Hailey Upton on "Chicago P.D." was a legit career changer for the actor.
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo Praises Taylor Kinney For A Difficult Stunt In The Chicago River
As hard-charging first responders on NBC's red-hot rating generator "Chicago Fire," firefighters Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have one thing in common: both characters on this One Chicago hit take quite a beating in the line of duty. And while the actors portraying this fan-favorite Firehouse 51 duo don't suffer as much abuse as appears to be dealt out to their alter-egos on screen, they nonetheless do sometimes end up in physically trying situations.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
Chicago Med Bosses Preview Ethan's 'Happy Ending' With April, But It's Not All Good News In The Fall Finale
The showrunners opened up about Chicago Med saying goodbye to Brian Tee's Ethan in the fall finale... and why not everybody will have as happy of a time.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Why Halstead Joined the Army Instead of Being Killed Off the Series
'Chicago P.D.' has been known for some shocking deaths, but Jay Halstead's exit from the show wasn't one of them — and there's a reason the character wasn't killed off.
Severide Fans Are Upset He Didn't Appear At Ethan And April's Chicago Med Wedding
Season 8 of "Chicago Med" finally sees the wedding bells chime for one of the "One Chicago" franchise's best couples. After numerous seasons' worth of will-they-won't-they romantic drama between Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), the pair finally tie the knot, with their wedding taking place in Season 8, Episode 9, titled "This Could Be the Start of Something New."
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
NBC Wouldn't Allow The Cast Of Chicago P.D. To Go On Police Ride Alongs For Training
The world of NBC's hit series "Chicago P.D." can be a pretty bleak place in terms of its depictions of murder, violence, broken relationships, personal strife, and systemic injustice. It absolutely does not shy away from these disturbing themes — and its viewers love it for that. But behind...
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
NCIS' Rocky Carroll Will Always Hold His Very First Episode As One Of His Favorites
"NCIS" Season 20 is about to reach its holiday break in a few weeks, and so far, the season has been eventful. The premiere featured a resolution in Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) framing and led to the capture of Herman Maxwell (Michael Weston), thanks to some assistance from "NCIS: Hawai'i." Other than that, Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) puts himself in a troubling situation during Episode 3, "Unearth," where he is nearly killed protecting Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo). Cole is a recent addition to the team, but Torres was brought on during Season 14. Neither yet have the veteran experience of Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), who's been around since the first season of "NCIS," or Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), who's been the NCIS Director since Season 6 after the death of Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly).
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
Singer and TV star [REDACTED] joins Chicago Fire cast
Chicago Fire has a seemingly endless supply of aces up its sleeve. The firefighting drama has teased some major developments between Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in the mid-season finale, and now it seems, there will be a new character thrown into the mix. Little is known...
Is Hailey Upton leaving Chicago PD in season 10?
Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has been doing a lot on Chicago PD lately. Internally, she’s been dealing with the emotional fallout of her husband, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), deciding to leave and fight drug cartels in Central America. Externally, she’s been investigating a case involving human trafficking and the son...
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Warn of ‘Harrowing’ Aftermath of Explosive Cliffhanger With Kidd & Severide
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 “Nemesis.”]. It’s just one piece of bad news after another for 51 in the Chicago Fire fall finale. First, Carver (Jake Lockett) finds out he’s going to be facing internal affairs with questions after...
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0