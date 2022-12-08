Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. police searching for driver after teen passenger died in crash
Police are searching for a driver involved in a high-speed crash with a stolen car on Monday night. The driver reportedly left his 16-year-old passenger in the roadway. According to 6ABC, a 2021 Kia has stolen two days ago in the Feltonville neighborhood of Philadelphia. The car was stolen just a few blocks away from where it would be crashed days later.
1 arrested in central Pa. shooting that injured three people: police
One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that left three people injured Sunday, according to police. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near the 300 block of East Liberty Street, Lancaster, where officers found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. During the investigation, a third...
Central Pa. woman charged in husband’s 1987 killing after tests disprove her goose-bite story
Blood on a pair of old pajamas helped investigators arrest an elderly woman Tuesday, 35 years after they say she shot and killed her husband in their Perry County home. For decades, 76-year-old Judith A. Jarvis has claimed the blood on the right sleeve of her pajamas the night of her husband’s death in August 1987 was caused by a goose bite, Pennsylvania State Police said in court documents. She said her husband had shot himself.
Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death
A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
Central Pa. man who died by suicide linked to woman’s death, ‘random’ shooting: police
A Lancaster man who took his own life this weekend was also involved in a “random” shooting that injured two people and the death of another woman, according to officials. 36-year-old Derek Stewart was connected to both attacks by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Chief Richard L. Mendez during a press conference on Tuesday, which detailed how investigators learned of the events.
Man charged with attempted homicide after firing gun into car outside Pa. bar: report
Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is behind bars and is charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle outside a local bar, according to WJAC. According to an affidavit, police received a complaint early Sunday morning from a woman...
Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say
Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended. A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they...
WGAL
One person shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
local21news.com
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Emergency officials in Dauphin County say two people were injured following a gas leak and home explosion in Dauphin County. According to emergency personnel, it happened around 9:00 AM on the 3000 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. Police say a contractor was...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
abc27.com
Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
Pa. woman, 81, dies of burns suffered while lighting candles: coroner
An 81-year-old Allentown woman died Monday morning after she was burned Sunday afternoon while lighting candles in her home, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Dolores Farman was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township from her burns, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The incident happened...
Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death
A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
local21news.com
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video
Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
WGAL
PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect
Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a person who was involved in the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. According to State Police, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 6:20 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown...
WGAL
Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
Victim identified in fatal Friday night central Pa. shooting
A man who was killed in Friday night’s downtown Lancaster shooting has been identified as James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, according to the Lancaster County Corner’s office. An autopsy of Diggs is scheduled for Monday, Lancaster Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said in an email to media...
Wayward deer crashes through front window of Gettysburg restaurant
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg restaurant got a surprising visit from a runaway deer Tuesday morning. The wayward deer crashed through the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill on the first block of Baltimore Street at about 8:45 a.m., the owners of the restaurant told FOX43.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1