Franklin County, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. police searching for driver after teen passenger died in crash

Police are searching for a driver involved in a high-speed crash with a stolen car on Monday night. The driver reportedly left his 16-year-old passenger in the roadway. According to 6ABC, a 2021 Kia has stolen two days ago in the Feltonville neighborhood of Philadelphia. The car was stolen just a few blocks away from where it would be crashed days later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Central Pa. woman charged in husband’s 1987 killing after tests disprove her goose-bite story

Blood on a pair of old pajamas helped investigators arrest an elderly woman Tuesday, 35 years after they say she shot and killed her husband in their Perry County home. For decades, 76-year-old Judith A. Jarvis has claimed the blood on the right sleeve of her pajamas the night of her husband’s death in August 1987 was caused by a goose bite, Pennsylvania State Police said in court documents. She said her husband had shot himself.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death

A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
LANCASTER, PA
Central Pa. man who died by suicide linked to woman’s death, ‘random’ shooting: police

A Lancaster man who took his own life this weekend was also involved in a “random” shooting that injured two people and the death of another woman, according to officials. 36-year-old Derek Stewart was connected to both attacks by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Chief Richard L. Mendez during a press conference on Tuesday, which detailed how investigators learned of the events.
LANCASTER, PA
One person shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
HARRISBURG, PA
Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death

A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
LANCASTER, PA
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video

Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect

Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
CARLISLE, PA
Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
