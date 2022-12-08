ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
via.news

Natural Gas Futures Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 9.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.81. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 9016, 99.99% below its average volume of 5732249272.29. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news

USD/EUR Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.885% up from its 52-week low and 9.626% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

Corn Futures Rises By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.22% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, Corn (ZC) is $656.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 14619, 86.37% below its average volume of 107306.27. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
via.news

Platinum Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.8% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,039.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15698, 99.99% below its average volume of 12493004862.64. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Tilray Stock Over 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropped by a staggering 23.72% in 10 sessions from $4.68 at 2022-12-05, to $3.57 at 13:25 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.47% to $11,196.42, following the last session’s upward trend. Tilray’s...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
via.news

IBOVESPA Down By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $106,278.71. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.56% up from its 52-week low and 12.62% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

NYSE FANG Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,869.78. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.33% up from its 52-week low and 0.77% down from its 52-week high.
TheStreet

Should I Buy Stocks Now?

The stock market isn't a casino. Casinos actually have predetermined odds with the house taking a cut in games like poker where it does not have a stake in the action. Slot machines have a legal minimum payout and sports betting works with the house both taking a cut and oddsmakers moving the betting line to keep the action even.
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,479.62. Investing in Hang Seng stocks can be a great way to take advantage of the opportunity to gain exposure to the mainland Chinese economy. While the market has been one of the biggest losers this year, investors still have a variety of options to gain a broad perspective on both the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong economies.
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy