via.news
Natural Gas Futures Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 9.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.81. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 9016, 99.99% below its average volume of 5732249272.29. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
USD/EUR Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.885% up from its 52-week low and 9.626% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Corn Futures Rises By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.22% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, Corn (ZC) is $656.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 14619, 86.37% below its average volume of 107306.27. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
via.news
Platinum Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.8% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,039.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15698, 99.99% below its average volume of 12493004862.64. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
via.news
Tilray Stock Over 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropped by a staggering 23.72% in 10 sessions from $4.68 at 2022-12-05, to $3.57 at 13:25 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.47% to $11,196.42, following the last session’s upward trend. Tilray’s...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
via.news
IBOVESPA Down By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $106,278.71. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.56% up from its 52-week low and 12.62% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
NRG Energy Stock Down Momentum With A 22% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) slid by a staggering 22.21% in 10 sessions from $41.25 to $32.09 at 12:51 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.46% to $15,362.13, following the last session’s downward trend. NRG Energy’s...
via.news
NYSE FANG Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,869.78. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.33% up from its 52-week low and 0.77% down from its 52-week high.
Should I Buy Stocks Now?
The stock market isn't a casino. Casinos actually have predetermined odds with the house taking a cut in games like poker where it does not have a stake in the action. Slot machines have a legal minimum payout and sports betting works with the house both taking a cut and oddsmakers moving the betting line to keep the action even.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,479.62. Investing in Hang Seng stocks can be a great way to take advantage of the opportunity to gain exposure to the mainland Chinese economy. While the market has been one of the biggest losers this year, investors still have a variety of options to gain a broad perspective on both the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong economies.
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
