via.news
Palladium Futures Is 5% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 5.25% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,946.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1584, 99.99% below its average volume of 5784279529.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 50205, 99.99% below its average volume of 16216504165.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
via.news
NRG Energy Stock Down Momentum With A 22% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) slid by a staggering 22.21% in 10 sessions from $41.25 to $32.09 at 12:51 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.46% to $15,362.13, following the last session’s downward trend. NRG Energy’s...
via.news
USD/EUR Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.885% up from its 52-week low and 9.626% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.648% up from its 52-week low and 4.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 2.36% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Monday, 12 December, Coffee (KC) is $167.30. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 26252, 35.41% above its average volume of 19385.97. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Tilray Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) slid by a staggering 22.05% in 10 sessions from $4.58 at 2022-12-02, to $3.57 at 12:41 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.3% to $11,037.23, following the last session’s downward trend. Tilray’s...
via.news
S&P 500 Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 3.29% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,070.81. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 494980104, 78.18% below its average volume of 2268963906.51. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Is 14% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 14.59% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.91. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 671, 99.99% below its average volume of 5480069991.51. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
NYSE FANG Up Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 4.88% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,077.90. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.77% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,846.85 and 2.83% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,938.33.
iheart.com
Lumber Prices...What’s Driving the Fall?
Lumber prices, a vital barometer of the state of the US economy, are down 60% on the year. What’s the source of the pressure on lumber prices, and what can that tell investors about the outlook for the economy?. The housing market remains a mess - but it does...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 9, 2022 | Rates dropped again this week
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates dropped again this week....
MySanAntonio
U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021
U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
parktelegraph.com
Analyst Expects Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) To Make Big Moves
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.13, or 0.33%, to $39.36. The Enbridge Inc. has recorded 10,475 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments Announce France’s First Offshore Wind Project, Saint-Nazaire, Is Now Fully Operational.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CNET
Refinance Rates for Dec. 8, 2022: Rates Slide Further
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates drop over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
kitco.com
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
