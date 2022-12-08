ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Corn Futures Rises By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.22% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, Corn (ZC) is $656.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 14619, 86.37% below its average volume of 107306.27. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Monday, 12 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.253% up from its 52-week low and 9.321% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Drops By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $105,956.52. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.22% up from its 52-week low and 12.88% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

Tilray Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) slid by a staggering 22.05% in 10 sessions from $4.58 at 2022-12-02, to $3.57 at 12:41 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.3% to $11,037.23, following the last session’s downward trend. Tilray’s...
via.news

GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.648% up from its 52-week low and 4.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,479.62. Investing in Hang Seng stocks can be a great way to take advantage of the opportunity to gain exposure to the mainland Chinese economy. While the market has been one of the biggest losers this year, investors still have a variety of options to gain a broad perspective on both the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong economies.
via.news

Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
via.news

Platinum Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.29% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Monday, 12 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,005.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12078, 99.99% below its average volume of 12656579295.22. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Ebix Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) jumped 9.08% to $21.62 at 11:28 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.41% to $11,050.06, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. Ebix’s...
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,394.93. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.96% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

CBOE Down Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.07% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.90. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.43% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.18 and 12.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.05.
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.

