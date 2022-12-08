ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

AP_000570.fcfa65b2e5d047dd89b1a3cf267525ac.1358
4d ago

Why can’t we expel the kids who do this? Give them back to their parents to deal with. You don’t want to behave in school, then bbyyyeee

Reply
2
Related
mynews13.com

New proposed Brevard County schools discipline policy to be revealed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers are reportedly leaving Brevard County Public Schools because of repeated student violence, due to what many staff memebers have called a lenient disciplinary policy. The school board has been working to revise the code and make its policy stricter to prevent staff from exiting...
Daily Beast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
fox35orlando.com

Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Brevard Sheriff: Man shot dead in McDonald's parking lot

PORT SAINT JOHN, Fla. — A man is dead after deputies say he attacked someone sitting in a truck at a McDonald’s in Port St. John Sunday night. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the victim fought back and ultimately shot and killed his attacker. The...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Daily Beast

This School Board Member Can’t Stomach Ron DeSantis’ ‘Insanity’

Ron DeSantis’ war on public education is going national. At least that’s the fear of Jennifer Jenkins, a member of the Brevard County School Board, one of several Florida school boards that have undergone a rightward shift. The county’s highly accomplished superintendent, Mark Mullins, was essentially pushed out this month after candidates backed by the conservative group Moms for Liberty won election.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation

The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy