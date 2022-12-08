Read full article on original website
Why can’t we expel the kids who do this? Give them back to their parents to deal with. You don’t want to behave in school, then bbyyyeee
mynews13.com
New proposed Brevard County schools discipline policy to be revealed
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers are reportedly leaving Brevard County Public Schools because of repeated student violence, due to what many staff memebers have called a lenient disciplinary policy. The school board has been working to revise the code and make its policy stricter to prevent staff from exiting...
foxsports640.com
Brevard Sheriff: “Adults are back in charge” with new school disciplinary policy
(BREVARD COUNTY, FLA) — Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. While standing outside…
Bay News 9
Science isn't stuffy in Timber Springs Middle School teacher's classroom
ORLANDO, Fla. — Timber Springs Middle School’s Stacie Albee brings a lot of personality and a passion for science to the lessons in her science class, providing proof that science doesn't have to be stuffy. What You Need To Know. Stacie Albee teaches science at Timber Springs Middle...
Daily Beast
School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit
A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
Washington Examiner
Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years
Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
Florida teachers flee county with 'egregious' student behavior, like spitting, biting, drug use, theft
A group of educators, parents and staff convened at a Brevard County, Florida, school board meeting on Thursday to discuss what many are saying is a spike in student misbehavior.
Florida sheriff's video on new student disciplinary measures sparks backlash; he refuses to back down
Education officials and concerned parents addressed comments Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey made last month outside a prison demanding harsher student discipline.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County middle school girl arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Greenwood Lakes Middle School student was arrested for reportedly bringing a loaded gun to school on Friday, deputies said. Around 4 p.m., deputies said they responded to the school on reports of a student with a firearm on campus. Deputies said they watched the school...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
fox35orlando.com
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
Florida 12-year-old girl arrested after allegedly bringing loaded Glock 48 to middle school
Florida deputies say a 12-year-old girl allegedly brought a loaded gun to a middle school on Friday.
WFTV
Photos: Orange County Clerk of Courts holds holiday brunch for senior citizens
Orange County Clerk of Courts holds holiday brunch for senior citizens The brunch was at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center in Orlando. (WFTV/WFTV)
Osceola County deputies say department is trying to discourage them from joining union
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has learned the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handing out paperwork to its supervisors asking them to tell deputies the downfalls of joining a union. Sources inside the department said deputies are voting on a union because of concerns about unfair treatment...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed outside Brevard County McDonald's in case of possible mistaken identity, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Cocoa man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant in Central Florida after he walked up to a person inside their vehicle eating and began to attack them, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies identified the man killed as 36-year-old Brandon Turner. Based...
WESH
Brevard Sheriff: Man shot dead in McDonald's parking lot
PORT SAINT JOHN, Fla. — A man is dead after deputies say he attacked someone sitting in a truck at a McDonald’s in Port St. John Sunday night. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the victim fought back and ultimately shot and killed his attacker. The...
WESH
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
Suspect engages in standoff with Osceola County deputies, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a standoff Saturday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened on Caloosa Street in Intercession City. Suspect Xavier Carlisle was wanted for burglary and battery out of Volusia County. Deputies said they had gone...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
Daily Beast
This School Board Member Can’t Stomach Ron DeSantis’ ‘Insanity’
Ron DeSantis’ war on public education is going national. At least that’s the fear of Jennifer Jenkins, a member of the Brevard County School Board, one of several Florida school boards that have undergone a rightward shift. The county’s highly accomplished superintendent, Mark Mullins, was essentially pushed out this month after candidates backed by the conservative group Moms for Liberty won election.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation
The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
