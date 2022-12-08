Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
$10K reward offered for information in 2021 Columbus triple homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms announced a big reward being offered for a 2021 triple homicide. Three people, including two children, were killed on Dec. 7, 2021, when suspects fired more than 50 rounds into a vehicle they were sitting in at an apartment complex in southeast Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
Bring a Franklin County shelter dog home for a holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is hosting its annual Christmas Holiday Sleepover this month!. The event begins on Thursday, Dec. 22 and ends on Dec. 27. This is the perfect time for dogs to get out of the shelter and spend the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
myfox28columbus.com
2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
myfox28columbus.com
Good year for Christmas trees at Timbuk Farms after spring fire
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Timbuk Farms in Granville suffered a significant loss earlier this year after a fire destroyed parts of the farm. However, after the help from community members and partners, their busiest time of year has gone off without a hitch. This year is proving to be...
myfox28columbus.com
Large fire destroys Whitmer Woodworks near Plain City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a large business fire in Madison County early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at Whitmer Woodworks, located along Carters Mill Road in a rural area just southeast of Plain City. According to fire officials, a man was...
myfox28columbus.com
Family of Columbus woman injured during NYC taxi crash speaks following her death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, Miesha Wallace's family is speaking out following her death. Wallace was injured in June after a taxi cab jumped a curb, slamming into 6 people. Wallace was one of the victims critically injured and would lose her life in late November.
myfox28columbus.com
Driver dead after losing control and crashing in Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A driver died after accelerating to merge into traffic and losing control, deputies say. Around 5:30 p.m. Worthington police received a call about a crash on State Route 315 northbound just north of State Route 161. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the...
myfox28columbus.com
Second victim in deadly north Columbus shooting identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second victim in a deadly north Columbus shooting Thursday evening has been positively identified by police. Columbus police were called to the scene and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man, now identified as Branden Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened...
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware deputy fatally shoots man holding a rifle, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A deputy shot and killed a man that was allegedly pointing a rifle during a domestic situation, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court in Powell around 9 p.m. Monday after a man called requesting police.
myfox28columbus.com
Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
myfox28columbus.com
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
myfox28columbus.com
'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus leaders announce proposal for $1 million tobacco cessation effort
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council members and health leaders announced on Monday a proposal for a $1 million public-private partnership to help residents stop smoking. The announcement was made just hours before Columbus City Council was set to vote on a flavored tobacco and menthol ban in...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus marks construction completion of Hilltop Early Learning Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus city officials are marking the completion of construction of the Hilltop Early Learning Center Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner President Erica C. Crawley, CEO of the Columbus Early Learning Centers Dr. Gina Ginn, and Director of the Hilltop Partnership Paula Neal.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Chilly morning, nicest day on the 7-day forecast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Tuesday, Central Ohio residents will wake up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30s. It will remain cloudy with a few peeks of sun and highs around 44 today. Tuesday is the nicest day on the 7-day forecast to run errands...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Chilly and dry with wet days soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even today's filtered sunshine is better than just steely grey! We're going to see more clouds on Tuesday. Then a much larger system arrives with rain and gusty winds for the second half of the work week. Temps will drop below average again by the end of the week... and looking like they may stay below average for the next couple of weeks.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council approves flavored tobacco ban, effective in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve its proposed city-wide ban on the sale of flavored and menthol tobacco products. The legislation will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. City leaders have said they're trying to combat a 'public health crisis" among the black...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost elected president of National Association of Attorneys General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been elected to serve as president of the National Association of Attorneys General in 2023. The unanimous vote was held by the association membership during a recent NAAG Capital Forum in Washington. “The trust of my colleagues is both...
Comments / 0