ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

The Best Ski Resorts for Families

Few slopes are swarming with kids. It’s an odd observation if you think about it: What’s more fun than skiing or snowboarding down a mountain? What kid wouldn’t want to strap on a plank or two to their feet, be lifted to the top of a massive hill, and have at it? Still, the mountains are primarily populated by itinerant twenty-somethings, weekending couples, and parents with generous in-laws. It doesn’t have to be that way. Skiing with kids is a truly special experience that, sure, is up there in price with a Disney Land vacation, but is so much more rewarding. It just takes the right resort, and yeah, a lot of planning.
COLORADO STATE
mansionglobal.com

Ski-In, Ski-Out Homes—From $10 Million

As ski season returns, a mountain property with direct access to the slopes is one of the biggest luxuries an avid skier could desire. Each of these residences, located in some of the top ski-resort destinations in the U.S., checks that box with proximity to trails and lifts, while also offering sprawling living spaces and other entertainment amenities.
COLORADO STATE
mansionglobal.com

Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes

When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
PARK CITY, UT
Wyoming News

Idaho and Utah have added the most people over the past five years

With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South host many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. Idaho is the nation’s fastest-growing state, exhibiting a 13% growth rate from 2016 to 2021. Neighboring Utah, Nevada, and Montana are also among the fastest growers in the U.S. with respective growth rates of 9.7%, 7.8%, and 6.1%. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%)....
UTAH STATE
trazeetravel.com

Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
discoveringmontana.com

17 Montana Mountain Ranges You Must Visit

Montana USA, Big Sky Country, is awash with dramatic mountain ranges. Running through the Western part of the state, you will find the Northern Rocky Mountains, and there are at least 100 mountain ranges and sub-ranges in Montana. The grandeur of these mountain ranges often renders those who visit, speechless.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in California

California has 840 miles of coastline and more than 300 lakes. There are 189,454 miles of rivers that flow through the state including the Colorado River, Sacramento River, and San Joaquin River. That’s a lot of water for habitats for fish, turtles, waterfowl, shorebirds and even water snakes. Off the coast you will find humpback whales, sea lions, and thousands and thousands of jellyfish. But if we take a look at some of the deepest lakes in California, what do you think we will find? Some fish like lake trout prefer cool deep waters while others need to forage along the shallow waters for vegetation. Let’s learn all about the deepest lake in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outsidemagazine

Everest Pioneer Ed Webster Has Died at 66

In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cohaitungchi.com

Glacier National Park Going-to-the-Sun-Road tickets available March 2

In the event you’re planning to go to Glacier Nationwide Park in Montana and wish to drive the legendary Going-to-the-Solar Highway, mark your calendar for March 2. For the second straight 12 months, Glacier would require ticketed entry to be able to handle site visitors alongside the historic route. Tickets go up for grabs on Recreation.gov at eight am MST on March 2 for guests who wish to drive the street between Could 27 and September 11, 2022.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy