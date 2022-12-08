Read full article on original website
The Best Ski Resorts for Families
Few slopes are swarming with kids. It’s an odd observation if you think about it: What’s more fun than skiing or snowboarding down a mountain? What kid wouldn’t want to strap on a plank or two to their feet, be lifted to the top of a massive hill, and have at it? Still, the mountains are primarily populated by itinerant twenty-somethings, weekending couples, and parents with generous in-laws. It doesn’t have to be that way. Skiing with kids is a truly special experience that, sure, is up there in price with a Disney Land vacation, but is so much more rewarding. It just takes the right resort, and yeah, a lot of planning.
As ski season returns, a mountain property with direct access to the slopes is one of the biggest luxuries an avid skier could desire. Each of these residences, located in some of the top ski-resort destinations in the U.S., checks that box with proximity to trails and lifts, while also offering sprawling living spaces and other entertainment amenities.
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
Though Americans didn’t invent après, we can hold our own. These snow-filled mountain towns have some of our favorite spots to drink, eat, and hang post-ski.
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South host many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. Idaho is the nation’s fastest-growing state, exhibiting a 13% growth rate from 2016 to 2021. Neighboring Utah, Nevada, and Montana are also among the fastest growers in the U.S. with respective growth rates of 9.7%, 7.8%, and 6.1%. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%)....
Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
Montana USA, Big Sky Country, is awash with dramatic mountain ranges. Running through the Western part of the state, you will find the Northern Rocky Mountains, and there are at least 100 mountain ranges and sub-ranges in Montana. The grandeur of these mountain ranges often renders those who visit, speechless.
California has 840 miles of coastline and more than 300 lakes. There are 189,454 miles of rivers that flow through the state including the Colorado River, Sacramento River, and San Joaquin River. That’s a lot of water for habitats for fish, turtles, waterfowl, shorebirds and even water snakes. Off the coast you will find humpback whales, sea lions, and thousands and thousands of jellyfish. But if we take a look at some of the deepest lakes in California, what do you think we will find? Some fish like lake trout prefer cool deep waters while others need to forage along the shallow waters for vegetation. Let’s learn all about the deepest lake in California.
The best ski resorts and mountains to visit in the Northeast US, including Sunday River in Maine, Stowe Mountain in New Hampshire, and more.
In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
Skiing and riding down our Colorado mountains is one of those quintessential Colorado experiences that it would be great if everyone could experience. For some folks, it's a little harder because of disabilities, but it doesn't mean it's impossible.
Covering almost 3,500 square miles across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to dramatic canyons, rolling mountain tops, alpine rivers, and famous hot springs. With one of the world’s largest calderas, Yellowstone boasts over 10,000 thermal features and over 300 geysers—a comforting sight after a day in...
In the event you’re planning to go to Glacier Nationwide Park in Montana and wish to drive the legendary Going-to-the-Solar Highway, mark your calendar for March 2. For the second straight 12 months, Glacier would require ticketed entry to be able to handle site visitors alongside the historic route. Tickets go up for grabs on Recreation.gov at eight am MST on March 2 for guests who wish to drive the street between Could 27 and September 11, 2022.
