Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
thelocalne.ws
Select board newslets: Public safety facility headache
With inflation running way ahead of expectations, the public safety facilities committee got a rude shock recently. Estimates for the new police and fire station on Linebrook Road came in $4.5 and $5.5 million above the projected $22 million cost. That’s 20.5% and 25%, for those who prefer percentages.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Watch out for dead trees
Regarding the car struck by a falling tree during the week, is it inexcusable to fail to preemptively remove dead trees within striking distance from roadways?. Or should we presume that the authorities indulge in cost-benefit analyses akin to the infamous Ford Pinto gas-tank fiasco regardless of artificial boundaries?. Best,
thelocalne.ws
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
IPSWICH – Police have received a grant to increase the number of impaired driving patrols during the holiday season. It is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign under the Municipal Road Safety Program. The Baker-Polito Administration recently awarded over $5 million in...
thelocalne.ws
Two crashes, one injury, three tows
IPSWICH — The first snow of the winter is likely to blame for a couple of bad accidents that sent one person to hospital on Sunday night. Both collisions happened around 35 minutes apart. The first crash was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on Boxford Road when a 2022...
thelocalne.ws
Zumis helps Ipswich Education Foundation
In recognition of National Nonprofit Day, Zumis launched a #comPASSIONproject: raising money to be donated to a nonprofit that serves the community, Ipswich Education Foundation. A total of $500 is being donated to IEF thanks to customers (who raised $250 in proceeds from iced coffee and ice tea purchases, plus...
thelocalne.ws
Guest Column: The news is free but you can help
Three years ago, I was so happy and grateful that Bill Wasserman and John Muldoon started the Ipswich Local News (ILN). They both wore lots of hats and enlisted their friends, families, and favorite local businesses in the grassroots effort. Bill and John hit the pavement to gather the news...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Dec. 4 – Dec. 10, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 12/5/2022Cicciu, Ryan MichaelRiedel C32 Adams Rd Lot 18$976,000. 12/5/2022Obrien, Joseph GDigiammarino N15 Balmoral Rd Lot 84$925,000. 12/5/2022Macgilvray, JosephTurco L A232 Washington St Lot 9$830,000. 12/5/2022Caputo, Bernard EstCha Co34 Woodcrest...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Aghast at criticism of Sea View
I have to say I was aghast at the criticism of the proprietor Steve Comley of Sea View Nursing Home. My mother was a resident there for a few years. Steve was a wonderful administrator and proprietor of the nursing home. It was an AAA facility. The nursing staff and...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: American Legion says thank you
On behalf of the American Legion Post 80 and all the veterans of Ipswich, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Corliss Brothers Nursery and Gordon Florist and Greenhouses for their continued service to the town of Ipswich. The donation of Christmas wreaths and decorations for Veterans War...
thelocalne.ws
Teresa Roach obituary
Teresa B. (Fougere) Roach, 90, of Topsfield Road in Ipswich and formerly of Stoneham, died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in her home following her brief illness. She was the loving wife of Bernard P. Roach. Teresa was born in Medford on November 25, 1932, one of the six children...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Final result of Lions and Ora eyeglass collection
A big thank-you to our town for your support in donating used eyeglasses to a needy cause. The Lions of Multiple District O in Argentina are most grateful for the 1,730 glasses received, more than the original. goal to collect 1,000. There are enough eyeglasses so that some will also...
thelocalne.ws
ICAM program schedule, Dec. 11 – Dec. 17, 2022
7:30 a.m. The Let’s Visit Show: WBOQ Toy Drive, Rockport 2016. 12:30 p.m. Delicious & Nutritious: Holiday Eating Strategies & Butternut Squash. 1:30 p.m. Ipswich Museum Lunch Lecture: Ipswich Lace Makers Pub VOD. 3:30 p.m. Two Grannies On The Road: Spencer, MA Pt 1. 4 p.m. The Artist Corner:...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: A lot of thank-yous
Every year, the Ipswich Museum hosts its annual holiday sale and boutique during the weekend of December 2 and 3. We welcome members to our preview party on Friday and are open to the public on Saturday to shop in Grandma’s Attic and in the boutique. Special thanks to...
thelocalne.ws
Garden Club decorates for holidays
The Ipswich Garden Club decorated the Market Street traffic island for the holidays. Shown in the photo are Ipswich Garden Club members Ann Wright, Pam Low, Norma Forgione, and Susan Brown.
thelocalne.ws
William Dean obituary
William C. Dean Jr. 78, husband of Marsha A. (Greenwood) Dean of Main Street in Rowley, died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the Massachusetts General Hospital following his extended illness. Born in Providence on December 4, 1944, he was one of the three children of the late William C....
thelocalne.ws
Carol sing-along at Along the Way
IPSWICH — Julie Dougherty and Woody Woodward, both of Salem, join with Ipswich’s Taylor Armerding to bring a North Shore Carol Sing to the Along The Way Coffee House on December 17. The trio has played twice at this venue to very full houses in the past. Dougherty...
Comments / 0