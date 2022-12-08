ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Lack of targets behind Chiefs exit

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he began to sour on his time with the Kansas City Chiefs after what he perceived as a lack of targets last season. Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Hill shed light on what ultimately led to his exit from the Chiefs during the offseason. "It got like that probably, like, mid-last season," Hill said. "I'm the type of guy ......
Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run

All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — NEW ENGLAND: S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Damien Harris, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Jalen Mills, DT Sam Roberts, OT Isaiah Wynn. ARIZONA: OG Rashaad Coward, LB Jesse Luketa, QB Trace McSorley, WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy, S Charles Washington.
Goff enjoying life as Lions make improbable playoff run

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff is finally having fun as a member of the Detroit Lions. His first season in Detroit was about as bad as it could have been. The Lions went 3-13-1 while the quarterback he had been traded for, Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati’s fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn’t stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held...
With waning offense, Miami playing worst football of season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As the Miami Dolphins won all three of their November games, coach Mike McDaniel preached the importance of playing their best football in December. The Dolphins have done the exact opposite, putting together terrible performances against the 49ers and the Chargers. “There’s a lot...
Steelers run D crumbles again as playoff hopes evaporate

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming. So did the 66,326 fans bundled in the mid-December chill. And everyone watching at home. Probably the pigeons that have been known to lunch in various parts of the field during sunnier late fall days too. It didn’t matter....
49ers expect Deebo Samuel back before end of regular season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury. The Niners announced Monday that Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in...
Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went...
