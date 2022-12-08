Read full article on original website
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in hope to be Colts permanent HC
Jeff Saturday said he is "not wavering" in his desire to become the Colts' full-time head coach despite Indianapolis' three-game skid.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Lack of targets behind Chiefs exit
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he began to sour on his time with the Kansas City Chiefs after what he perceived as a lack of targets last season. Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Hill shed light on what ultimately led to his exit from the Chiefs during the offseason. "It got like that probably, like, mid-last season," Hill said. "I'm the type of guy ......
WTOP
Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run
All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — NEW ENGLAND: S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Damien Harris, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Jalen Mills, DT Sam Roberts, OT Isaiah Wynn. ARIZONA: OG Rashaad Coward, LB Jesse Luketa, QB Trace McSorley, WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy, S Charles Washington.
WTOP
Goff enjoying life as Lions make improbable playoff run
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff is finally having fun as a member of the Detroit Lions. His first season in Detroit was about as bad as it could have been. The Lions went 3-13-1 while the quarterback he had been traded for, Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
WTOP
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati’s fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn’t stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held...
WTOP
With waning offense, Miami playing worst football of season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As the Miami Dolphins won all three of their November games, coach Mike McDaniel preached the importance of playing their best football in December. The Dolphins have done the exact opposite, putting together terrible performances against the 49ers and the Chargers. “There’s a lot...
WTOP
Steelers run D crumbles again as playoff hopes evaporate
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming. So did the 66,326 fans bundled in the mid-December chill. And everyone watching at home. Probably the pigeons that have been known to lunch in various parts of the field during sunnier late fall days too. It didn’t matter....
WVU Football Transfer Tracker
A full list of which players are leaving the program and who is entering the program via the transfer portal.
WTOP
49ers expect Deebo Samuel back before end of regular season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury. The Niners announced Monday that Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in...
Tyler Lockett's 'Light It Up' donates new jeans, backpacks to Tulsa Day Center
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett's Light It Up Foundation donated new jeans and backpacks to the Tulsa Day Center, the local nonprofit announced Tuesday.
WTOP
Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went...
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
