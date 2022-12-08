Read full article on original website
What A's GM Forst told Murphy after trading catcher to Braves
When Athletics general manager David Forst told Sean Murphy he was being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Monday, it didn't come as a shock to the Gold Glove-winning catcher. Oakland's homegrown backstop has been on the trade block since the middle of the 2022 MLB season, as the A's continue their rebuild and look to the future with young catcher Shea Langeliers behind the plate.
San Francisco Giants keep coming up short in free agency
The San Francisco Giants are at least making an effort to upgrade their roster. They were right there when it came to Aaron Judge, seemingly on the cusp of bringing him on board (or, at least, Arson Judge). The Giants were in on Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Trea Turner, and Kevin Kiermaier. All of those players went elsewhere.
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
A's trade Murphy to Braves as part of three-team blockbuster
For the second time this year, the Athletics and Atlanta Braves have made a significant trade. The A's traded coveted catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced Monday. Oakland landed right-handed pitching prospects Freddy Tarnok and Royber...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls
The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news
It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB's big win
After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi's Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy. The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady...
Report: Christian Vazquez finds new home in free agency
There will be no Christian Vazquez-Boston Red Sox reunion in 2023. The ex-Red Sox catcher is signing a with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports it's a three-year contract. Vazquez, 32, played 84 games for Boston last season...
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
This AL East team has interest in Red Sox free agent Nathan Eovaldi, per report
The Boston Red Sox do not have a great starting rotation and need to add at least one more top-tier pitcher to be a real threat for the American League East title during the 2023 MLB season. This task will become much more difficult if Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi...
Bills bring Cole Beasley back
Cole Beasley is returning to Buffalo. Beasley, the wide receiver who said in October that he was retiring, is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Bills released Beasley in March and he was out of the NFL for the entire offseason...
Report: Padres' pursuit of Vazquez 'intensified' after Bogaerts signing
Xander Bogaerts could be reunited with one of his former Boston Red Sox teammates in San Diego. The Padres are one of several teams interested in signing ex-Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Their pursuit of Vazquez "perhaps intensified" after signing Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract last week.
Commanders activate Wentz but lose critical piece of O-line
Fresh off their Week 14 bye, the Washington Commanders made a pair of notable roster moves on Monday on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who's been out since Week 6 with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, was activated to the 53-man roster. Starting center Tyler Larsen was moved to Injured Reserve in a corresponding move.
Tomase: Let's not kid ourselves ... Rafael Devers is next to go
If ditching Mookie Betts enraged you, and losing Xander Bogaerts dismayed you, it's time to sit down, because Rafael Devers should be next on the chopping block. No one wants to hear it as the Red Sox lose star after star, but if Chaim Bloom and Co. are doing their jobs, they'll trade Devers this winter before he leaves for nothing.
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
Major NL East activity continues with Braves' big trade
It had been a quiet offseason for the Braves prior to Monday's three-team, nine-player trade with the Athletics and Brewers that sent Oakland's former catcher, Sean Murphy, to Atlanta. The Braves get a 28-year-old starting catcher in Murphy who was a Gold Glover in 2021 and one of the better...
SF Giants tied to posted NPB fireballer Shintaro Fujinami
The SF Giants are among of trio of teams tied to posted Hanshin Tigers flamethrower Shintaro Fujinami in a recent report.
Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' best play Sunday was boring
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. It was the kind of electric performance from Jalen Hurts & Co. that gets a fanbase giddy. Hurts...
Eagles find a three-time Pro Bowl punter to replace Arryn Siposs
The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. Siposs, in his second year with the Eagles, got hurt late in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 48-21 win over the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked.
Eagles searching for punter after Siposs injury
The Eagles need to find a new punter and soon. The ankle injury Arryn Siposs suffered on Sunday is going to keep him out for a while, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sirianni also confirmed the Eagles will be bringing in a replacement in time for next week's game in Chicago.
