Record increases in Social Security checks next year
There's supposed to be a record increase in Social Security checks next year, to help cope with record-high inflation.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee Police Department adds new 'Manny Tube' devices to provide better water safety
CHICOPEE, Mass. - Chicopee Police are adding new flotation devices called "Manny Tubes" to their department to help keep people safe on the water. The Chicopee Police Department received their "Manny Tube" devices this week. The "Manny Tubes" were created in honor of the late Emamanuel "Manny" Familia, the...
homenewshere.com
Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem
Lisa Johnson left Arizona this year to escape an abusive relationship. She moved to the Berkshires, where she has family. But when she tried to find an apartment, she hit a wall. She collects a little more than $900 each month in disability payments from Social Security. She found no...
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: home heating oil prices ahead of winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers from a local oil company on the latest cost of home heating oil with the first official day of winter a little over a week away. “People want to heat their houses and they are having a tough time,” said...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts reporting accidents with injuries due to slick roads
Officials in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are reporting multiple accidents sending people to the hospital due to slick roads. The Newton Fire Department and the Wellesley Police Department have reported multiple crashes on Route 9 including one pileup of over a dozen vehicles. In Rhode Island on Route 295 in...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Fall Run Gives Back to Vets, Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — Three months after nearly 300 motorcycles rode through town for the annual Adams Fall Run, the organizers are giving back to the veterans who helped make the event possible. Michael Steuer of Legion Post 138 in Spencer and chair of the Fall Run, said the proceeds...
How Many School Days in MA Can You Miss Before it Becomes a Big Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
Difficult fire at Ed’s Auto Body in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department is working to put out a large fire on Mechanic Street.
Police arrest three women after disturbance at Mercy Medical Center
After witnessing a disturbance at the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Springfield Police Officers arrested three women.
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning. Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22. 8 DegreesDelayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs. BArT Charter...
Accident on 91N causes major backup
An accident in on I91 north is backing up traffic around exit 2.
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Rollover car accident on Main Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Main Street in Springfield for a car accident on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Most popular Christmas Gifts of 2022
The holiday season is in full swing, which means Christmas shopping is at its peak.
