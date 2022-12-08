Read full article on original website
Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
Metro News
Marion County man charged in kidnapping of Fairmont woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing charges after police report he held a woman against her will for several hours in a Fairmont home. Police were first called to the address last Thursday but left when there was no answer at the door. Around 3:40 a.m....
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore, the manager of Ember Arts, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about Santa painting with kids this weekend at Ember Arts, last minute Christmas gifts, and “Santa is coming to West Virginia.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
WDTV
U.S. Attorney Award recipients honored in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 11 awards were given to law enforcement and public servants across Northern West Virginia. Agents from the FBI and ATF -- as well as task force officers and state police were recognized for their investigations into theft, gun, and drug trafficking. A special recognition was given...
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
wbrc.com
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A 1-year-old West Virginia boy has died weeks after his 2-year-old brother succumbed to injuries in what a doctor said appeared to be cases of shaken baby syndrome, according to officials. Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller said additional charges are expected to be brought against...
WVNews
Monongalia County, West Virginia, deputies arrest man for hot spot break in
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of breaking into Haley's Hot Spot on Smithtown Road early Monday. Briar Jones, 28, of Wind Ridge, Pennsylvania, was charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and destruction of property and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.
WDTV
MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
WDTV
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
WBOY
Harrison County school ‘Santa Land’ fundraiser lets students Christmas shop at school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some Harrison County elementary students get all their Christmas shopping done without leaving school. Norwood Elementary School has converted a classroom into its own Santa Land shopping center, stuffed with gifts to give students a chance to make their own personal shopping list and decide for themselves who has been naughty, and who has been nice.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Whitney Courtney, Osteopathic Program Director at United Hospital Center, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about potential injuries from toys, the importance of age in determining the type of toy, and tips when appropriately choosing a toy. You can watch the full interview...
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax. WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
Last gun show of the year comes to an end
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its last gun show of the year on Dec. 10 and 11.
wajr.com
Second child dies in Upshur County shaken baby case, new charges expected
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A second child in an Upshur County shaken baby case has died. Upshur County deputies said Ciera Gillespie, 25, left three children (1, 2 and 6-years-old) under the care of her boyfriend, Thomas Cunningham, 27, in their Valley Drive home to go to the store Nov 28. On her way home she received a call from Cunningham alerting her that something was wrong with the two-year-old.
WDTV
Applications being accepted to fill circuit judge position in Taylor, Barbour counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy in Taylor and Barbour counties. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Alan D. Moats in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, Gov. Justice said. Candidates must submit their completed applications...
Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash
UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
Medicine shortage affecting West Virginia pharmacies
In the middle of a "tripledemic," some medications, including Children's Tylenol, are hard to find in stock.
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
WDTV
High-speed internet coming to more than 1,400 homes in Preston County
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-speed internet company is planning to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network throughout Preston County. Gov. Jim Justice said PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two grants to construct the network throughout the North Central and Valley District areas of Preston County.
