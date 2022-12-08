ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Lootpress

Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest

HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Marion County man charged in kidnapping of Fairmont woman

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing charges after police report he held a woman against her will for several hours in a Fairmont home. Police were first called to the address last Thursday but left when there was no answer at the door. Around 3:40 a.m....
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore, the manager of Ember Arts, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about Santa painting with kids this weekend at Ember Arts, last minute Christmas gifts, and “Santa is coming to West Virginia.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

U.S. Attorney Award recipients honored in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 11 awards were given to law enforcement and public servants across Northern West Virginia. Agents from the FBI and ATF -- as well as task force officers and state police were recognized for their investigations into theft, gun, and drug trafficking. A special recognition was given...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY

Harrison County school ‘Santa Land’ fundraiser lets students Christmas shop at school

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some Harrison County elementary students get all their Christmas shopping done without leaving school. Norwood Elementary School has converted a classroom into its own Santa Land shopping center, stuffed with gifts to give students a chance to make their own personal shopping list and decide for themselves who has been naughty, and who has been nice.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Whitney Courtney, Osteopathic Program Director at United Hospital Center, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about potential injuries from toys, the importance of age in determining the type of toy, and tips when appropriately choosing a toy. You can watch the full interview...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Second child dies in Upshur County shaken baby case, new charges expected

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A second child in an Upshur County shaken baby case has died. Upshur County deputies said Ciera Gillespie, 25, left three children (1, 2 and 6-years-old) under the care of her boyfriend, Thomas Cunningham, 27, in their Valley Drive home to go to the store Nov 28. On her way home she received a call from Cunningham alerting her that something was wrong with the two-year-old.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash

UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

High-speed internet coming to more than 1,400 homes in Preston County

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-speed internet company is planning to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network throughout Preston County. Gov. Jim Justice said PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two grants to construct the network throughout the North Central and Valley District areas of Preston County.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

