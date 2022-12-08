ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor’s door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday. The city agreed to pay $2 million to settle...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy