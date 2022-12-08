Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah latest Cleveland Browns linebacker to land on injured reserve
The Browns announced Tuesday they were placing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve due to a foot injury, essentially ending the linebacker's season. Owusu-Koramoah sustained the injury late in Sunday's 23-10 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. He needed to be carted to the locker room after the game, and walked very gingerly once he...
Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in hope to be Colts permanent HC
Jeff Saturday said he is "not wavering" in his desire to become the Colts' full-time head coach despite Indianapolis' three-game skid.
Tyler Lockett's 'Light It Up' donates new jeans, backpacks to Tulsa Day Center
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett's Light It Up Foundation donated new jeans and backpacks to the Tulsa Day Center, the local nonprofit announced Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday
Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumped up from practice squad
Williams was elevated from the Cardinals' practice squad ahead of Monday's game with the Patriots, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Williams will suit up Monday after receiving his third consecutive elevation to the active roster. The 28-year-old has seen 29 offensive snaps over his last two appearances, while catching his only target for a seven-yard gain. He's likely a very deep tournament play at best in single-game DFS contests for Week 14.
CBS Sports
49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries
Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited success in loss
Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard march late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush, but the rest of his afternoon, which included a lost fumble deep in Lions territory near the end of the first half, was a study in frustration. He found running room at a premium against a quietly improving Detroit rush defense, leaving him with his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The talented back will aim to make up for the lackluster day and get into the end zone for a third straight game in a Saturday afternoon home matchup versus the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Suffered injury Sunday
Oliver (chest) is day-to-day heading into Week 15, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Oliver handled his typical workload in Sunday's win over the Jets, recording four tackles along the way, but he apparently also picked up a chest injury. With Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also nursing an injury, the interior of the Bills defensive line is banged up heading into Saturday's game with the Dolphins. However, Oliver will spend the week ahead preparing to be ready to suit up.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury
Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Rehabbing to side in practices
Crowder (ankle) has been working off to the side during recent Bills practices but has yet to be designated for return from injured reserve, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Though he's been sidelined since early October with a fractured ankle, Crowder hasn't been shut down for...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over
Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
Comments / 0