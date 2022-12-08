Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpde.com
Police hear 100 shots fired before responding to call near Loris, report says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a call about someone who heard gunshots being fired at her house near Loris Monday around 5:45 p.m. The responding officer happened to be driving on Highway 746 near the home when he heard 100 shots being fired, according to an incident report from Horry County Police Dept.
wpde.com
2 taken to hospital following crash along N. Kings Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County fire crews responded to a crash Sunday at N. Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, that impacted southbound lanes of traffic. Crews said lanes were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication operations. Two people were transported to the hospital with...
wpde.com
80-year-old man missing in Loris; search underway
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Loris Police Dept. is searching for a missing 80-year-old man. Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Monday from his home. Police said he drives a bronze 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with SC tag number BZR111. He was last seen traveling toward Tabor City on...
wpde.com
42-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been identified after a deadly shooting in Conway Sunday night. Brandon Robinson, 42, was shot at a home in the area of 900 Forest Loop Road in South Conway, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added that Robinson died at...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
wpde.com
Police investigating murder in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting in Conway sent one person to the hospital Sunday night with what police say are life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the area of 900 Forest Loop Road in South Conway in reference to shots fired around 9 p.m. Police added that no suspect...
wpde.com
Mullins police investigating shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Mullins Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a home. “ One person shot at a residence after an early morning argument. @mullins_pd are actively working this investigation and still looking for the suspect.”. A specific location of the shooting hasn’t...
wpde.com
Horry County Police Dept. asking for more than $1M to buy new body cams
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A piece of technology nestled against the chest of a police officer often leads to the most important evidence for investigators. The Horry County Police Dept. is considering buying some new gear, specifically upgrading their body cams. 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said body...
wpde.com
NMB officials talk raising rate for parking
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers could soon be paying more to park in North Myrtle Beach this season. City leaders said there has not been a rate increase in six years. However, now they are considering raising the rate from $2 to $3. NEW: Drone drug drop...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. deputy awarded Officer of the Year in special ceremony
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recognized their Police Officer of the Year during a special ceremony this weekend. Master Sgt. James Ketcham was given the award by the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee. He was chosen from twelve...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. to help Santa visit good girls and boys along the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. The big man in red will be escorted by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. next weekend to help him visit as many good girls and boys as he can. Firefighters said they work hard every year to make...
wpde.com
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
wpde.com
New police chief announced in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Assistant Police Chief Jimmy Davis has been promoted to Chief of Police, according to Darlington City Manager John Payne. The news comes ahead of the retirement of current Police Chief Kelvin Washington. “Assistant Chief Davis, a lifelong Darlingtonian, has ably served its people for over...
wpde.com
3 shot during domestic disturbance in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting; they said three people were shot. Deputies rushed to a domestic disturbance on Delta Mill Road shortly after 5 a.m. Monday morning. The gunshot victims were taken to the hospital, deputies said. They have not said if...
wpde.com
Keep your distance: Several dune walkovers being replaced in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers are being asked to keep their distance as city officials work to replace dune walkovers in Myrtle Beach. Demolition has begun at the walkover at 2104 North Ocean Boulevard. Other walkovers to be replaced include 51st Avenue North, 73rd Avenue North and 8702...
wpde.com
Jury finds 2 men not guilty in Allen's Food Basket double murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A jury found two men not guilty in the double murder of two men at Allen's Food Basket in Myrtle Beach. Samuel Alexander Frye, 24 and Mardave Hunter, 27, both of Sumter each faced two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault and battery in the October 2020 shooting.
wpde.com
Lake City Community Hospital closing, 212 jobs impacted
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Community Hospital is closing its doors after 56 years which will impact about 212 jobs, according to officials. The hospital's last day is Friday. It's closing largely in part to the opening of MUSC's new Black River Medical Facility in the...
wpde.com
Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable
WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet group questions proposed drainage project impacting local park
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A proposal to add a man-made drainage option for runoff in Murrells Inlet has some preservationists and business owners concerned. The official public notice and comment for the pipe installation are closed according to SCDHEC. However, if neighbors want to submit comments, they are accepting them as the review for a certificate and application continue.
wpde.com
Horry County boy battling childhood cancer becomes honorary firefighter for 8th birthday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police, community members and public safety partners came together Sunday to celebrate an early 8th birthday for a boy battling childhood cancer. Jonah Burton has been fighting cancer since he was 18 months old, according to police. The department said they "are...
